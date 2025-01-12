Conan the Barbarian, the tale of high adventure that rocketed Arnold Schwarzenegger to stardom, has ridden to a new streaming kingdom. The seminal 1982 fantasy film is now streaming on Peacock.

Conan the Barbarian was created by writer Robert E. Howard in a series of stories for Weird Tales magazine in the 1930s. Despite Howard's tragic death at age 30 in 1936, the character became extremely popular among pulp magazine enthusiasts, and exploded into the mainstream in the 1970s, when Marvel Comics licensed the character for a long-running line of comic books. Director John Milius was a fan of the character, and Oliver Stone, then best-known for writing the hit prison drama Midnight Express, was brought on to pen the script. Schwarzenegger, who had acted before but was still largely unknown outside bodybuilding circles, was tapped to star. It also boasted Star Wars and Alien veteran Ron Cobb as its production designer, and a thunderous score from Basil Poledouris. The film was a hit in theaters and an even bigger success on home video, launching Schwarzenegger as a movie star and kicking off a "sword and sorcery" craze that would last for years.

What Is 'Conan the Barbarian' About?

The film chronicles the life of Conan (Schwarzenegger), a young warrior in the ancient Hyborian Age. As a child, his village is massacred by raiders led by the dark sorcerer Thulsa Doom (James Earl Jones); the young Conan becomes a slave, then a gladiator, and finally a wandering barbarian. Seeking to topple Doom, who now rules a murderous snake cult, he enlists the thief Subotai (Gerry Lopez) and the brigand Valeria (Sandahl Bergman). Along the way, they ally with King Osric (Max von Sydow), whose daughter is in Doom's clutches, and seek the counsel of the wizard Akiro (Mako). While Conan may get his revenge on Doom, the price will be steep indeed.

The film's success spawned a sequel, 1984's Conan the Destroyer; Schwarzenegger returned as Conan, but the film toned down the violence and sexuality of its predecessor, and it was less successful. It was remade in 2011 with Jason Momoa taking on the title role; it too disappointed at the box office. Recently, it inspired Bertrand Mandico's avant-garde feminist retelling of the Conan mythos, She Is Conann. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger wants to return to the role one more time to play an aged Conan, but that project remains in limbo.

Conan the Barbarian is now streaming on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Your changes have been saved Conan The Barbarian Release Date May 14, 1982 Director John Milius Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , James Earl Jones , Max Von Sydow , Sandahl Bergman , Ben Davidson , Cassandra Gava , Gerry Lopez , Mako Runtime 129 Minutes Writers Robert E. Howard , John Milius , Oliver Stone , Edward Summer

