Conan O'Brien is thought of as one of the best late night entertainment hosts to ever do it. For 28 years, through both Late Night with Conan O'Brien and the simply titled, Conan, the comedic icon has been pushing the boundaries of late night comedy with daring new ideas and exciting concepts, and while Conan may have ended its long run in 2021, it's abundantly clear that ol' Coco isn't done making us laugh just yet.

Now partnering with Max, Conan O'Brien is set to take viewers on a hysterical and educational journey across the globe with his new travel series, Conan O'Brien Must Go. With the help of some guests that he had the pleasure of meeting on his hit podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, he's visiting a wide variety of exciting locales to learn about the rich and vibrant culture associated with them (all while sneaking in some laughs, of course). It's a brilliant concept for O'Brien's return to television, as traveling the globe is something that he's quite used to at this point. One of his former late night show's most popular segments saw him become a beloved, comedic tourist, and these sketches are likely largely responsible for the creation of Conan O'Brien Must Go.

What Is 'Conan Without Borders'?

The incredibly popular segment we're talking about is Conan Without Borders, which has an extraordinarily simple premise: it has O'Brien travel to a country, visiting many of the institutions that the country is known for, and having humorous and educational conversations with the people who call that country home. The decision surrounding which country to go to typically corresponded with a relevant world event or merely just a funny premise, and the first country that Conan Without Borders traveled to was a historically significant one.

In 2015, the first series of Conan Without Borders took place in Cuba, which had recently become more accessible at the time. By visiting Havana, Conan O'Brien had the opportunity to showcase a country with a rich and vibrant culture that had been closed off from the rest of the world for half a century. Plus, O'Brien also made history as the first late night talk show host to visit the country since 1959; the last time was when the host of The Tonight Show, Jack Parr, had an exclusive interview with Cuba's leader, Fidel Castro. The subseries was a big hit, and it wasn't long before the series expanded to other parts of the globe as well. The increase in popularity also led to special guest stars joining O'Brien on his international escapades.

"Conan in Italy" Is 'Conan Without Borders' at Its Best

There are incredible moments throughout Conan Without Borders, but easily one of the best runs is in O'Brien's trip to Italy, which is primarily thanks to one man that he brought along as his guest: Jordan Schlansky. For those unfamiliar with the show, Schlansky has been working for O'Brien as an associate producer ever since Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Despite most of his responsibilities and work being off-camera, Jordan became a fan-favorite in the shows' segments for his stoic demeanor and deadpan sense of humor.

Schlansky being a great admirer of Italy was no secret among the Conan staff, thus the idea of sending Schlansky to Italy with O'Brien was born. In general, Schlansky consistently elevates the show whenever he's on-screen; his blunt and factual persona contrasts perfectly with O'Brien's larger-than-life persona. Conan is already an effortlessly charismatic figure on his own, but whenever he's paired up with Schlansky, they have some of the best chemistry in late-night television history.

O'Brien and Schlansky's trip to Italy is one of the best examples of the two frenemies. Schlansky is constantly trying to educate his boss on the nuanced beauty of Italy, but O'Brien is making fun of him almost the entire time. Where this could easily come across as mean-spirited, the way the two bounce off each other is incredibly endearing. Some highlights of the Conan in Italy series include the two driving together in Schlansky's tiny car, O'Brien getting excited from just one cup of coffee, and Schlansky getting his own parking spot in one of Italy's cities.

What Can We Expect From 'Conan O'Brien Must Go'?

It's abundantly clear that Schlansky is still a beloved fan-favorite, as Conan enthusiasts will be delighted to know that he'll be making an appearance in Conan O'Brien Must Go. As always, he and O'Brien are still butting heads about their philosophies and thoughts on life, and if the trailer for Conan O'Brien Must Go is any indication, Werner Herzog might actually be narrating the series.

The official synopsis for Conan O'Brien Must Go cites the various fans and guests the comedian met on his podcast; in the subseries for Conan O'Brien Nees a Friend, titled Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan, we see that O'Brien's popularity is international, as these fans come from different countries like Norway and Thailand. While O'Brien explores their countries of residence, he'll also be meeting all of these fans face-to-face for the very first time. Still, that likely won't stop even his most dedicated friends from poking fun at one of America's favorite television personalities.

Conan O'Brien Must Go premieres exclusively on Max on April 18, 2024.

