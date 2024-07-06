The Big Picture "The 10 Best Concert Films, Ranked

10. 'Elton John: Madison Square Garden' (1974)

Directed by James Burrows

There can be nothing better in the summer than seeing a concert, whether it be in an air-conditioned arena or outdoors on a nice sunny day. Yet it is concerts seen through film and video that are proving popular with fans. With Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo providing livestreams, the massive success of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Beyoncé's Renaissance, plus A24 re-releasing Stop Making Sense into theaters, the concert film has never been more popular.

The concert film is not a new concept born in digital. The earliest known concert film was 1944's Adventure in Music, starring Jose Iturbi, and arguably shot into artistic merit with the release of Woodstock in 1970. Now it seems every musical act has a concert film, and while the beautiful rise to the top, the bold can fall through the cracks. Here are the most underrated concert films throughout history.

10 'Swimming to Cambodia' (1987)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

By 1987, Jonathan Demme had worked his way up from Roger Corman 'B' movies to a steady career as a director of mid-budget dramedies and the universally beloved concert film Stop Making Sense. Stepping back from Hollywood after some box office flops, he collaborated with actor Spalding Gray to film a performance of Gray's monologue/play, Swimming to Cambodia, at The Performing Garage in New York City. Gray's piece details his experience in Southeast Asia on set filming the 1984 movie The Killing Fields, recounting the recent history of Cambodia and the rise of the Khmer Rouge, and searching for the perfect moment.

Filming a theater performance for the silver screen is somewhat counterintuitive. Using cameras to restrict or expand space can harm the intimacy that comes with live theater. Yet Demme proves his mastery by scaling down the tactics he used on Stop Making Sense to seamlessly fit Gray's monologue. Sweeping camera movements are replaced by slow dolly shots, close-ups are the name of the game, and depth of field is highlighted with backdrops and rear projection. Small adjustments allow Gray to speak in tongues, his razor-sharp wit spewing under lights. On the flip side, the material is dated since The Killing Fields is rather forgotten and Cambodia's history is a footnote in the Vietnam War. But Swimming to Cambodia is worth watching based on Demme's direction alone, not to mention four nominations at the Independent Spirit Awards.

9 'Awesome; I... Shot That!' (2006)

Directed by Adam "MCA" Yauch

To the average music fan in 2024, a concert film featuring the Beastie Boys doesn't sound too enticing given their age and the death of Adam "MCA" Yauch in 2012. But in 2004, the rap trio from New York was high on the charts with their album To the 5 Boroughs. With new technology and directing experience, Yauch had an idea for a concert film. To capture their sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, he recruited 50 audience members to record the concert on camcorders and keep rolling the entire time.

The result is a grainy, home video-esque aesthetic that connects the filmic quality with the downhome hip-hop of the Beastie Boys. The behind-the-scenes footage also includes David Cross as the "director," Nathaniel Hörnblowér (the name Yauch used as director credit), adding a mockumentary element to a concert that knows it's not a serious venture. The brilliance relies on the novice videographers, capturing on-stage moments between MCA, Ad-Rock, and Mike D, plus cameos from Doug E. Fresh, DMC, Ben Stiller, and a young and unknown Donald Glover. Despite premiering at Sundance in 2006, Awesome; I... Shot That never gained steam after, yet remains a hyperactive experience and an underrated concert film.

8 'The Grateful Dead Movie' (1977)

Directed by Jerry Garcia and Leon Gast