Even as this week's big new release, Venom: The Last Dance, remains on track for a muted box office debut on the back of mixed audience reception, the counter-programmer Conclave turned out to be more popular with the crowds. A thriller that pulls the curtain on the super-sacred election of a new pope, Conclave is directed by Edward Berger, who earned global acclaim for his Oscar-winning anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front a couple of years ago. Conclave is eying a modest debut of around $5 million this weekend, as it settles in for a theatrical run that'll likely end in awards attention.

The movie earned a solid B+ CinemaScore from the opening day crowds, which bodes well for its future; Venom: The Last Dance, on the other hand, earned a mediocre B-. Conclave debuted in a little over 1,700 domestic theaters this weekend, but will possibly expand wider as the awards season unfolds. Starring Ralph Fiennes alongside an eclectic ensemble that also includes Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellito and Isabella Rossellini, the movie follows a Cardinal's trials and tribulations while putting together a papal election. Conclave premiered to excellent reviews at this year's Telluride Film Festival, and is being released domestically by Focus Features.

The film's B+ CinemaScore puts it on par with the recent awards contender Saturday Night, and a couple of grades higher than the controversial Donald Trump drama The Apprentice. Conclave has been a critical darling ever since its festival premiere, and it currently holds a "fresh" 92% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Jason Gorber described the film as "tonally perfect," and wrote that it is "a blast of brilliance, with a supremely compelling story driven by some astonishing performances."

Can 'Conclave' Continue Berger's Awards Season Success Streak?

Close

Berger broke out with the massive awards season success of All Quiet on the Western Front, which earned nine Academy Award nominations a couple of years ago, including Best Picture. Written by the Oscar-nominated Peter Straughan and based on a book by Robert Harris, Conclave was produced on a reported budget of $20 million. The drama-thriller will challenge the holdover horror hit Terrifier 3 for a spot in the top five of the domestic box office this weekend. You can watch Conclave in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

9 10 Conclave Following the unexpected death of the pope, Cardinal Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing the secretive conclave to elect the next pope. As the process unfolds, he uncovers a conspiracy that could shake the very foundations of the Catholic Church. Director Edward Berger Cast Ralph Fiennes , Stanley Tucci , John Lithgow , Isabella Rossellini , Lucian Msamati , Carlos Diehz , Sergio Castellitto , Brian F. O'Byrne , Merab Ninidze , Jacek Koman , Rony Kramer , Joseph Mydell

Find Tickets