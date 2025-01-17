Edward Berger’s 2024 Papal drama Conclave is an adaptation of a 2016 novel by British writer Robert Harris. While the Ralph Fiennes-led chamber piece film is faithful to the source material, there are several key changes made to the story of the film that changes the narrative considerably. Many of the characters, like Fiennes’ Cardinal Lawrence and Stanley Tucci’s Bellini, have had their nationalities changed for the movie. However, the two most significant differences are the added importance of Isabella Rossellini's character, sister Agnes, and the many changes made to Cardinal Benitez’s character.

Isabella Rossellini Portrays The Archetypal Catholic Nun With Intensity and Nuance

Close

Sister Agnes is expanded into a fuller role to highlight a larger commentary on the role of women within the Catholic Church. Benitez, played by Carlos Diehz, is changed in a far less major way, but these slight differences between the book Benitez and the movie Benitez feel markedly more impactful. Both of these changes recontextualize the story to further thematic ideas and to update the story to resonate with a global film audience. Sister Agnes is a character in the book, but many of her most important scenes in Berger's version play out without her in the book. By expanding her role in the movie, Berger makes use of the always talented Isabella Rossellini to turn the character into a more nuanced and interesting character. Rossellini embodies the role of a senior nun working at the Vatican marvelously. Sister Agnes is very much portrayed as a typical person's idea of a nun.