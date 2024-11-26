Ralph Fiennes' smash-hit drama Conclave continues to bless the box office with yet another new milestone. After the Pope dies, a papal conclave with the College of Cardinals must convene to decide on their next leader. However, secrets and lies are afoot, with every passing vote uncovering another twist. This is a simple synopsis of Robert Harris' 2016 novel adapted by Edward Berger into his latest high-profile feature, with the movie hitting certain cultural chords and being worthy of enormous praise, such as a certified fresh 92% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Because of this success critically, Conclave has caught the imagination of theatergoers who have flocked in their millions to see this political thriller unfold. Now, following another Box Office weekend in which the movie earned over $1 million domestically, Conclave has officially surpassed the $30 million mark at the global Box Office. Made on a reported budget of $20 million, and considering the movie is still yet to debut in the UK, it's likely Conclave will hit the all-important $40 million mark and double its investment.

'Conclave' Is an Early Oscars Contender

For a film as slick, stylish, and thematically poignant as Conclave, Academy Award buzz was always going to surround it. Even before the film had first been screened, talks of acting and technical category nominations were being whispered among the film-fan community, especially those invested in cinematography, screenwriting, and acting. The gorgeous use of color and intricate framing makes Berger's visionary eye an early favorite for a top prize, as is Ralph Fiennes, thanks to a wholly immersive yet subtly held performance from start to finish. Many critics would undoubtedly agree, including Collider's own Jason Gorber, who said in his review of the film:

"Berger’s latest is a blast of brilliance, with a supremely compelling story driven by some astonishing performances. Fiennes, in a career of august characters, manages to outshine many of his most formidable roles, and the rest of the ensemble provides a stark sense of realism even within the heightened circumstances. This is a nourishing film, with deep ideas nestled within a puply, thriller structure. It’s a wonderful blend that’s both highly entertaining and profoundly intelligent. Bravo to the entire group that came together for this unique of circumstances – My vote goes towards celebrating Conclave, I hope you join in on this most noble of coalitions and cast yours in the same way."

Conclave has officially surpassed the $30 million mark at the worldwide Box Office. The film is in theaters now, and you can buy your tickets using the link below:

