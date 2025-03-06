After Sean Baker's Anora saw a massive surge in interest following its Oscars sweep, director Edward Berger's Conclave followed suit. The drama-thriller, which essentially wrapped up its run weeks ago, was given a theatrical expansion this week. And, as expected, it saw an increase in revenue thanks to its victory in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the Oscars. It's typical for Oscar-nominated films to receive a new wave of interest following Hollywood's Biggest Night, but Conclave has been available to watch at home for weeks. And yet, audiences made trips to their local theaters to check it out on Tuesday, which resulted in an excellent 128% increase in revenue compared to the same day last week.

Conclave is currently playing in 663 domestic theaters; on its first Tuesday after the Oscars, it earned over $22,000, pushing its running domestic total past the $32.5 million mark. By comparison, Anora witnessed an even bigger 363% increase over last Tuesday's numbers, as it hit the $16.3 million mark domestically. Conclave was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture. While the film ultimately emerged victorious in just one category — Peter Straughan won the Adapted Screenplay honor — Anora had a field day. It won five out of its six total nominations, including in the Best Picture category.

Based on the book by Robert Harris, Conclave follows a Cardinal tasked with overseeing the election of a new Pope. Played by Ralph Fiennes, the protagonist discovers the hidden agendas of the contenders, who make no bones about how desperately they covet the role. Designed as a locked-room mystery, Conclave proved to be immensely popular with audiences. Produced on a reported budget of $20 million, the movie has made over $105 million worldwide, in addition to having earned excellent reviews across the board.

'Conclave' Is Available to Watch at Home