In a highly unusual turn of events this past weekend, three films geared towards adult audiences exceeded expectations at the box office. While director Sean Baker’s Cannes-winning Anora followed up its record-breaking debut with a massive performance in just 34 theaters, the romantic drama We Live in Time secured a spot in the top five on the strength of Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s star power. But perhaps the biggest surprise of the weekend was the drama-thriller Conclave. Directed by Edward Berger and starring Ralph Fiennes in the central role of a cardinal tasked with carrying out a tense papal conclave, the movie continued to attract audiences into its first week of release, and is now nearing its first domestic box office milestone.

Having passed the $9 million mark, the movie will enter its second weekend with around $10 million in the bank, even though it’s still only playing in around 1,700 domestic locations — for context, Venom: The Last Dance is playing on over 4,100 screens. With exceptional reviews, Conclave is a hot favorite in several categories at next year’s Oscars. The movie is currently sitting at a “fresh” 92% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, having also earned a solid B+ CinemaScore. This bodes well for its future, as it expands its reach during the awards season.

In his review, Collider’s Jason Gorber described the film as “tonally perfect,” and wrote that it “plays out with the intensity of a political thriller.” Based on the novel by Robert Harris, whose books have previously been adapted into films such as The Ghost Writer and Munich — The Edge of War, Conclave also stars legends such as Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini. Conclave premiered at this year’s Telluride Film Festival, and is being distributed across the United States by Focus Features.

Can 'Conclave' Continue this Momentum Till Oscars Voting Begins?

Berger broke out a couple of years ago with his acclaimed Netflix anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front. The film earned nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and ended up winning four honors. It also earned a leading 14 nominations at the BAFTAs, winning seven, including Best Film. On television, Berger has helmed episodes of The Terror, Patrick Melrose, and Your Honor. He already has his next film lined up; it’s titled The Ballad of a Small Player, and stars Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton. You can watch Conclave in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

9 10 Conclave Following the unexpected death of the pope, Cardinal Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing the secretive conclave to elect the next pope. As the process unfolds, he uncovers a conspiracy that could shake the very foundations of the Catholic Church. Director Edward Berger Cast Ralph Fiennes , Stanley Tucci , John Lithgow , Isabella Rossellini , Lucian Msamati , Carlos Diehz , Sergio Castellitto , Brian F. O'Byrne , Merab Ninidze , Jacek Koman , Rony Kramer , Joseph Mydell

