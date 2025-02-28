Conclave may have gotten off to a slow start at the box office after opening with only $6 million, but thanks to strong word-of-mouth reviews and a bump from eight Academy Award nominations, it has now successfully become one of the biggest movies of 2024, far outgrossing expectations. Conclave first premiered all the way back in October, and the film is still going strong 18 weeks in, and while it’s only playing on a few hundred screens, that's been enough to help it reach $98 million globally, making it one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies of 2024. Conclave’s box office split is heavily skewed towards international earnings, where the film has pulled in $66 million from foreign markets, but it has also added $32 million domestically as it fights to reach $100 million globally.

Conclave took the #4 spot at the box office with $6.6 million during its debut weekend, but premiering at the same time as Venom: The Last Dance left it no chance of taking the #1 spot. Venom 3 earned $51 million, and Conclave was also outpaced by Smile 2 with $9.5 million and The Wild Robot with $6.8 million. Conclave fell only 24% between its first and second weekends at the box office, adding another $5 million to its total while once again clinging to the #4 spot, but also earning more than Here, the Forest Gump reunion starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. It wasn’t until its third weekend in theaters that Conclave fell out of the top five after earning $4.1 million, but this was still only an 18% drop from its second weekend.

