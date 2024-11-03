The drama-thriller Conclave retained a spot in the top five of the domestic box office in its second weekend of release, once again exceeding expectations. Conclave had a rather robust opening last week, and the movie followed it up with an equally impressive showing in its sophomore frame. After 10 days of release, the acclaimed crowd-pleaser has passed a new domestic box office milestone, setting itself up for greater success as the awards season unfolds.

Directed by Edward Berger, Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes as a cardinal tasked with overseeing the election of a new Pope. Conclave is based on a book by Robert Harris, whose past novels have been adapted into acclaimed films such as The Ghost Writer and Munich — The Edge of War, and also features Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini. The movie grossed a healthy $5.3 million this weekend, which represents a slight 20% decline from its $6.5 million opening weekend haul. Still playing in relatively limited release — the film’s theater count stands at just over 1,700, as compared to the 4,000-plus locations that Venom: The Last Dance is playing at — Conclave has now passed the $15 million mark domestically.

The movie was produced on a reported budget of $20 million and premiered at this year’s Telluride Film Festival. Conclave opened to excellent reviews and currently sits at a “fresh” 91% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also holds an impressive 84% audience score on the platform, in addition to a solid B+ CinemaScore. In his review, Collider’s Jason Gorber described Conclave as “tonally perfect,” and declared it to be “one of the best films of the year.”

'Conclave' Is a Hot Favorite for the Awards Season

Close

Berger broke out with the acclaimed anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, which debuted on Netflix a couple of years ago and emerged as a major awards magnet. It scored nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and won the BAFTA for Best Film after securing a leading 14 nods. Berger will next direct a film starring Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton, also for Netflix. Fiennes, on the other hand, starred in the acclaimed black comedy The Menu a couple of years ago; the movie ended up grossing nearly $80 million worldwide. He will next star as Odysseus in a movie titled The Return.

You can watch Conclave in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

9 10 Conclave Following the unexpected death of the pope, Cardinal Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing the secretive conclave to elect the next pope. As the process unfolds, he uncovers a conspiracy that could shake the very foundations of the Catholic Church. Director Edward Berger Cast Ralph Fiennes , Stanley Tucci , John Lithgow , Isabella Rossellini , Lucian Msamati , Carlos Diehz , Sergio Castellitto , Brian F. O'Byrne , Merab Ninidze , Jacek Koman , Rony Kramer , Joseph Mydell

Get Tickets