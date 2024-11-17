Focus Features’ Conclave continues to deliver heavenly results at the domestic box office, grossing an estimated $2.85 million this weekend from 2,377 locations. Directed by Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) and adapted from Robert Harris’ acclaimed novel, Conclave has wowed audiences with its intriguing storyline and drama, which is set against the backdrop of a secretive papal election following the death of the previous Pontiff.

The excellent ensemble cast is led by Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, the Dean of the College of Cardinals overseeing the papal election. Stanley Tucci portrays Cardinal Aldo Bellini, a progressive candidate for the papacy, while John Lithgow takes on the role of Cardinal Joseph Tremblay, a contender with his own ambitions. The cast also includes Sergio Castellitto, Isabella Rossellini, Lucian Msamati, Carlos Diehz, Brían F. O'Byrne, Merab Ninidze, and Thomas Loibl.

After weeks of strong performance, the film’s estimated total domestic gross now stands at $26.56 million, which is holy testament to the appeal of the film and how well it's been received by both audiences and critics. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $20 million, and it had its world premiere at this year’s Telluride Film Festival. Conclave opened to excellent reviews and currently sits at a “fresh” 91% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, while also retaining an impressive 84% audience score on the platform, in addition to a decent B+ CinemaScore. The movie has also been tipped to be one of the leading contenders for next year's Academy Awards, with Berger and Fiennes among the names mentioned for possible nominations in what's sure to be a crowded field.

Is 'Conclave' Worth Seeing?

In his review, Collider’s Jason Gorber described Conclave as “tonally perfect,” and declared it to be “one of the best films of the year.” He wrote:

"Berger’s latest is a blast of brilliance, with a supremely compelling story driven by some astonishing performances. Fiennes, in a career of august characters, manages to outshine many of his most formidable roles, and the rest of the ensemble provides a stark sense of realism even within the heightened circumstances. This is a nourishing film, with deep ideas nestled within a pulpy, thriller structure. It’s a wonderful blend that’s both highly entertaining and profoundly intelligent."

Conclave is currently playing in theaters. Be sure to keep up to date with Collider for further updates on all your favorite movies and shows.

