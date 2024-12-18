Although Conclave is available to purchase at home, that hasn’t stopped it from achieving yet another impressive box office milestone. The film has been playing in less than 1,000 theaters since the final weekend in November, but still recently passed the $30 million mark at the domestic box office. Pair this with just under $6 million in international markets, and Conclave’s worldwide cumulative haul sits at $36 million on a $20 million budget. Despite not boasting a large price tag like some big blockbusters or even holding the same star power as other movies to premiere this year, Conclave has still managed to be one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies of the year domestically, recently passing Reagan and Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 to reach the #42 spot.

While Conclave may not have any box office-busting stars, it does still feature Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci in leading roles, with John Lithgow and Lucian Msamati filling out the supporting ensemble. The film was written by Peter Staughan and based on the novel of the same name by Robert Harris, with Edward Berger directing. Staughan is famous for his work on Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, the political thriller starring Gary Oldman and Tom Hardy, and he also recently penned the script for The Goldfinch, the 2019 mystery drama starring Nicole Kidman and Jeffrey Wright. Before Conclave, Berger most recently directed All Quiet on the Western Front, the 2022 war epic that won four Oscars and was nominated for five more. He’s also famous for his work on Patrick Melrose, the 2018 series starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

What Other Movies Have Earned About the Same As ‘Conclave’?

Conclave has eclipsed the domestic box office total of We Live in Time, the A24 romance drama starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, and it also passed Arthur the King, the heartfelt animal connection story with Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu. The film will likely exit theaters just short of Night Swim, the horror film starring MCU veteran Wyatt Rusell, and it will also fall short of Speak No Evil, the horror remake of the 2022 film of the same name starring James McAvoy and Scoot McNairy.

Conclave is still playing in select theaters and is available to rent or purchase on VOD platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film and watch Conclave on Prime Video.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Conclave Following the unexpected death of the pope, Cardinal Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing the secretive conclave to elect the next pope. As the process unfolds, he uncovers a conspiracy that could shake the very foundations of the Catholic Church. Director Edward Berger Cast Ralph Fiennes , Stanley Tucci , John Lithgow , Isabella Rossellini , Lucian Msamati , Carlos Diehz , Sergio Castellitto , Brian F. O'Byrne , Merab Ninidze , Jacek Koman , Rony Kramer , Joseph Mydell Runtime 120 Minutes

