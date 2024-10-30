If you could only use one word to describe the box office in 2024, the most apt description would be unpredictable. Some movies with extraordinarily low budgets have flourished while big-budget blockbusters failed to earn even a quarter of their production costs. One of the more interesting box office stories recently has been Conclave, the religious thriller starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, which has grossed roughly $7.3 million at the domestic box office thus far. While these may not be numbers that pop off the screen, it’s still an impressive total for a movie only playing in limited theaters. Conclave also only needs $300,000 to move past Megalopolis and become one of the 75 highest-grossing movies of the year. Conclave earned over $2.5 million more than Megalopolis did during its opening weekend.

The fact that Megalopolis and Conclave are this close to one another on the 2024 domestic box office rankings is a testament to Conclave and a major indictment on Megalopolis. Conclave was produced for a modest $20 million, while Megalopolis cost upwards of $100 million to bring to the big screen, much of which came directly out of the pockets of writer/director Francis Ford Coppola. Also hanging around the same tier as Conclave and Megalopolis is Love Lies Bleeding, the A24 thriller starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian that finished its theatrical run with $7.8 million domestically after opening to only $150,000. Saturday Night, the recent docudrama detailing the first ever production of the popular late-night show that stars Nicholas Braun and J.K. Simmons, has also earned roughly $8.8 million at the domestic box office after opening to only $270,000.

What Will ‘Conclave’ Stars Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci Be in Next?

Conclave star Ralph Fiennes has been tapped to lead 28 Years Later, the horror sequel from Danny Boyle that also stars Cillian Murphy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and he’ll also appear alongside Elizabeth Debicki in Farnsworth House. As for Stanley Tucci, he’ll next appear alongside Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State, which was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and he’s also been confirmed to reprise his role as Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada sequel that returns Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway.

Conclave is now playing in limited theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

9 10 Conclave Following the unexpected death of the pope, Cardinal Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing the secretive conclave to elect the next pope. As the process unfolds, he uncovers a conspiracy that could shake the very foundations of the Catholic Church. Director Edward Berger Cast Ralph Fiennes , Stanley Tucci , John Lithgow , Isabella Rossellini , Lucian Msamati , Carlos Diehz , Sergio Castellitto , Brian F. O'Byrne , Merab Ninidze , Jacek Koman , Rony Kramer , Joseph Mydell Runtime 120 Minutes Writers Peter Straughan , Robert Harris

FIND TICKETS