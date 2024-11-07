Conclave's rise through the Box Office ranks has so far exceeded expectations, with Edward Berger's latest project proving popular with theatergoers. Currently, Conclave has earned over $16 million worldwide without debuting in many countries other than the US, with its late November release in the UK likely to help boost sales given British icon Ralph Fiennes' superb starring role. Thanks to this early success, Conclave has overtaken one of 2024's other big religious-based stories, with the film now ahead of Michael Mohan's Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney as Sister Cecilia, at the domestic Box Office.

Immaculate achieved a domestic total of $15.6 million and sits in 59th place, with Conclave now just ahead in 58th. Given the movie's current trajectory, the top 50 should be a likely destination for Conclave, with just $3 million separating it and the hard-hitting biopic Cabrini in 50th. On the most recent November 5 Box Office daily rankings, Conclave finished fifth with a domestic taking of over $800,000.

'Conclave' Has Been Voted a Major Hit by Critics

Image via Focus Features

Before Conclave had even first been seen, rumors began to swirl about its quality, leading to some already declaring it an early favorite for the 2025 awards season. Alas, after its premiere at the 2024 Telluride Film Festival, the adaptation of Robert Harris' novel proved that the rumors were right and Conclave had matched expectations. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Conclave already holds a certified fresh critical rating of 92% and an audience rating of 85%, with appreciation for Berger's religious thriller felt across the board. One such critic who gushed over the film was Collider's Jason Gorber, who said in his review:

"Berger’s latest is a blast of brilliance, with a supremely compelling story driven by some astonishing performances. Fiennes, in a career of august characters, manages to outshine many of his most formidable roles, and the rest of the ensemble provides a stark sense of realism even within the heightened circumstances. This is a nourishing film, with deep ideas nestled within a puply, thriller structure. It’s a wonderful blend that’s both highly entertaining and profoundly intelligent. Bravo to the entire group that came together for this unique of circumstances – My vote goes towards celebrating Conclave, I hope you join in on this most noble of coalitions and cast yours in the same way."

Conclave has overtaken Immaculate at the 2024 domestic Box Office. You can catch the film in theaters right now.

9 10 Conclave Following the unexpected death of the pope, Cardinal Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing the secretive conclave to elect the next pope. As the process unfolds, he uncovers a conspiracy that could shake the very foundations of the Catholic Church. Release Date October 25, 2024 Director Edward Berger Cast Ralph Fiennes , Stanley Tucci , John Lithgow , Isabella Rossellini , Lucian Msamati , Carlos Diehz , Sergio Castellitto , Brian F. O'Byrne , Merab Ninidze , Jacek Koman , Rony Kramer , Joseph Mydell Runtime 120 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Peter Straughan , Robert Harris Character(s) Cardinal Lawrence , Cardinal Bellini , Cardinal Tremblay , Sister Agnes , Cardinal Adeyemi , Cardinal Benitez , Cardinal Tedesco , Archbishop Wozniak , Cardinal Mendoza , Nakitanda Expand

