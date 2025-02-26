Thank goodness the end of the 2025 awards season is fast approaching, because it has been arguably one of the worst in recent history. Not because of the overall quality of the films, but because, somehow, voters continue to acclaim deeply problematic contenders like Emilia Pérez. All the controversy surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón aside, it's baffling to see how it continues to receive awards, like the BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language, despite the movie's notorious and problematic portrayal of Latin culture and LGBTQIA+ characters. Focusing on the latter, it's wild that voters would brush these issues aside, because, in this same awards season, there is another movie that presents a much bolder and more honest and coherent portrayal of an LGBTQIA+ character: Conclave. Yes, a movie about the Catholic Church presents a better look into these issues, and we'll tell you why.

‘Conclave’ Is Not Afraid to Tackle the Relationship Between Faith and Sexuality Head-on

Image via Focus Features

By now, everyone has probably seen memes comparing Conclave to RuPaul's Drag Race or even fancams of Cardinal Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto) being a diva, for example. Funny as they are, this proves how much the LGBTQIA+ community has embraced it, despite it being about an institution that positions itself directly against their rights and, sometimes, even their very existence. That's because Conclave has no problem with tackling the contradictions in the Catholic Church and, among them, how it deals with the LGBTQIA+ issue itself, doing that through the fascinating character of Cardinal Benítez (Carlod Diehz).

What is brave about setting a character like Benítez is how he is never ashamed or conflicted about who he is, and remains steadfast in his faith in the Church. After he is elected Pope, he openly discusses his condition as an intersex individual with Dean Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), and is plainly aware that the whole world will try to put him against a wall simply for being born the way he was born once word gets out. “I am as God made me” is a deeply touching line in that sense, because it summarizes the whole struggle that LGBTQIA+ people, especially religious ones, have to endure. Religion and sexuality aren’t mutually excludent for open-minded people. Trans people, for example, are not "defying" God in any way, but rather living their lives according to the path laid before them, and gender-affirmation is simply one step in that journey. Gay, bi, and queer people in general aren't possessed or purposely defiant, but, instead, just as they were made. Benítez not choosing to undergo a hysterectomy is aligned with this notion, although he is intersex, not trans.

As a character, Benítez is the embodiment of every criticism Conclave directs at the Catholic Church. He is a minority in every way—Latino, intersex, progressive, etc.—and is always in the background, although his arrival disturbs the conclave, but even that is carefully thought of, because usually people like him aren't even considered for such affairs, and, when they are, it's mostly thanks to inclusive measures. While Tedesco bellows his bigotry around and is openly prejudiced against minorities, Benítez speaks calmly and quietly, preaching about patience, inclusion, and acceptance. Conclave's script and original novel were both written by cisgender straight white men, mind you; they were simply careful enough when addressing such important subjects.

‘Emilia Pérez’ Uses Transexuality as a Poorly-Conceived Plot Device and Banner