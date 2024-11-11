Conclave's third weekend at the Box Office proved that Edward Berger's eye for detail is helping sustain the film's theatrical run, as positive word of mouth spreads and tickets continue to sell. The religious thriller has kept many talking ever since it debuted in late October, helping the film pass several Box Office milestones on the way to its latest off the back of another financially fruitful weekend. Thanks to earning over $4 million in the past three days, Conclave has now surpassed $20 million at both the US and worldwide Box Office.

This means that the film has now equaled its reported production budget of $20 million, which, although not a sign of success just yet, does equate to an important target reached on the road to Box Office triumph. Not only has the film proven a success with audiences, but it looks to be a critics' favorite heading into awards season next year. With many citing it as a top contender for the Best Picture prize at the Oscars, eyes are also on veteran Ralph Fiennes for a shot at the Best Actor award. Let's hope the Academy finds it easier to pick their winner than the Papal Conclave did their next Pope.

What Was 'Conclave's Toughest Scene to Film?

Image via Focus Features

For a movie with this much scope, and with plenty of emphasis put on visual storytelling, Conclave can pose plenty of challenges for all those involved. On an actor's shooting schedule, there are always scenes they mark down as ones they feel they need to prepare more for, and the same can certainly be said for directors too. Berger is no stranger to tough cinematic challenges - you need only look at All Quiet on the Western Front for proof - but one scene in Conclave proved particularly tricky for specific reasons, something Berger mentioned in his interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub:

"For me, it was probably actually one scene I rehearsed. I always rehearse the scenes that I'm really afraid of, that I worry that I don't have enough time for or a lot of people. In this case, fairly early on in the film — I don't think I'm giving anything away if I say the pope dies — a pope dies because it's about a conclave, it's about a papal election, so Ralph and his colleagues all gather around the bed of the dead pope. I have five great actors in the room, including a dead pope and Ralph, and I want to introduce all of them in there and I wanted to say something about their characters. At the same time, Ralph is sitting there, and he's silent, and he takes in all these things: his friend, the pope, his friend Stanley Tucci, he listens to the prayer, he has to do prayer, he sees details of the dead pope. It's a lot of shots to get. It's a lot of elements to film, piece together, and make sure it's told through his eyes and ears. To get that emotion right, to introduce everyone properly, to do justice to everyone's character was a big challenge."

Conclave has now surpassed the $20 million mark at both the US and worldwide Box Office. You can catch the movie in theaters now.

9 10 Conclave Following the unexpected death of the pope, Cardinal Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing the secretive conclave to elect the next pope. As the process unfolds, he uncovers a conspiracy that could shake the very foundations of the Catholic Church. Release Date October 25, 2024 Director Edward Berger Cast Ralph Fiennes , Stanley Tucci , John Lithgow , Isabella Rossellini , Lucian Msamati , Carlos Diehz , Sergio Castellitto , Brian F. O'Byrne , Merab Ninidze , Jacek Koman , Rony Kramer , Joseph Mydell Runtime 120 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Peter Straughan , Robert Harris Character(s) Cardinal Lawrence , Cardinal Bellini , Cardinal Tremblay , Sister Agnes , Cardinal Adeyemi , Cardinal Benitez , Cardinal Tedesco , Archbishop Wozniak , Cardinal Mendoza , Nakitanda Expand

Get Tickets