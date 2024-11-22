Made for a reported budget of just $20 million, Edward Berger's Conclave has been a fair success at the Box Office, enticing audiences with its stellar cast and story of secrets and lies in Vatican City. After another positive week in which the film picked up another $1 million domestically on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday combined, Conclave is set to hit the $30 million mark worldwide after the coming weekend, if its last weekend's haul of almost $3 million is anything to go by.

Currently, Conclave's global total sits at $28.5 million, made mostly from domestic earnings, although this is in part due to the movie having yet to release in other parts of the world, including star Ralph Fiennes' UK. The film is also just about to enter the top 40 movies at the 2024 domestic Box Office, managing to overtake the likes of Abigail, Monkey Man, and Zoë Kravitz's psychological thriller, Blink Twice on its way to its current position of 42nd.

'Conclave' Was on the Cards Before Edward Berger's Last Oscar Winner

For anyone who has seen and adored Conclave as much as Academy voters might, the film's stylish and intricate craftsmanship should come as no surprise given director Berger's previous film, All Quiet on the Western Front. Winner of Best International Feature, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design, All Quiet on the Western Front was a hit at both the Oscars and with audiences, with the announcement that Berger would next be adapting Robert Harris' 2016 novel Conclave met with much excitement. However, little did fans know that Conclave was in the works before All Quiet on the Western Front, something Berger confirmed in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub:

"The good thing is that I decided to do Conclave long before Quiet. I've developed this film with Tessa Ross, the producer, and Peter Straughan, the writer, for about five to six years. I think Conclave came just before Quiet, and it just took a little bit longer to come together. Then during the campaigning for All Quiet for the Oscar, we shot it. So, actually, when I went to the Oscars, I’d just wrapped the movie and I was kind of happy that I already made up my mind what the next movie is. I didn't feel so much weight about it because I knew I was in love with it. I knew I wanted to do it, and it wasn't laden, it wasn't muddied by all the noise around All Quiet."

Conclave is about to hit the $30 million mark at the global Box Office. You can catch the film in theaters now.

