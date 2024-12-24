After a terrific run in domestic theaters that yielded over $30 million in revenue, the drama-thriller Conclave has started its overseas roll-out to equally impressive results. Thanks to early success in a handful of international markets, the film has now passed a major global box office milestone. Directed by Edward Berger and based on the 2016 novel by Robert Harris, Conclave is a strong awards contender, having already received six Golden Globes nominations. It has also been named as one of the year’s best films by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review. What this means is that the film will likely experience a customary bump in box office collections if it receives attention at the upcoming Oscars.

The movie has grossed around $31 million domestically, and another $23 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $54 million. Conclave was produced on a reported budget of $20 million, and was premiered to positive response at this year’s Telluride Film Festival. The movie appears to have settled at a “fresh” 93% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The platform’s audience score is just as impressive, at 86%. Conclave proved that there’s a market for dramas aimed at adult crowds, even if studios are growing more and more reluctant to produce them.

Starring Ralph Fiennes as a cardinal tasked with overseeing the election of a new pope, the movie functions as a locked room mystery that tackles themes such as ambition, greed, and corruption. In his review, Collider’s Jason Gorber described the film as “tonally perfect” and “a blast of brilliance.” Berger broke onto the scene with the acclaimed anti-war drama All Quiet On the Western Front, which won a bunch of Oscars a couple of years ago.

Can 'Conclave' Continue this Momentum Till the Oscars?