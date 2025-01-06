The drama-thriller Conclave didn’t open internationally until it had already completed the majority of its domestic run, but now that it has, it isn’t letting digital availability get in the way of more revenue. This weekend, the film passed an important global box office milestone, as it heads towards Oscars nominations week. Directed by Edward Berger, Conclave is based on the novel by Richard Harris, and follows the tense events leading up to the election of a new Pope.

With $31 million domestically and another $29 million from overseas markets, Conclave’s cumulative global haul now stands at $60 million. The movie was produced for a reported $20 million, which makes it a nifty little box office hit. Of course, there’s room for more revenue, once it earns the Academy Awards nominations that it is expected to. Conclave remains one of the best-reviewed films of 2024; it appears to have settled at a “fresh” 93% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Jason Gorber described it as “tonally perfect,” and wrote that it “plays out with the intensity of a political thriller.”

Conclave opened with $6.6 million domestically, and by its third week, had been expanded into 500 more theaters. At the peak of its domestic run, the movie was playing in over 2,300 locations; for context, Mufasa: The Lion King is currently playing in over 4,100 theaters. Conclave reported excellent holds throughout its run, before dropping on PVOD platforms at the end of November. Since then, it has begun its international roll-out, with the United Kingdom having generated around $7 million. It still has a host of other territories lined up, and will be launched in South America in February, coinciding with the Oscars.

'Conclave' Is An Oscars Front-Runner