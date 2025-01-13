After having wrapped up its domestic run with admirable results, the drama-thriller Conclave began its international roll-out a few weeks ago. The movie has proven to be just as enticing for overseas crowds as it was for stateside audiences. This weekend, Conclave continued its splendid commercial run, inching closer to a major new global box office haul. The movie no doubt received a bump thanks to its six Golden Globe nominations, and will likely continue drawing crowds after the Oscar nominations are announced this week.

With $31 million domestically and another $37 million from overseas markets, Conclave has now hit the $69 million mark in global revenue. It will likely pass the $70 million milestone this week. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $20 million, which makes it a rather unusual sort of box office hit. Conclave's success comes at a time when questions have been raised about the bankability of movies directed at adult audiences. The film is based on the book of the same name by Robert Harris and follows a Cardinal's trials and tribulations during the election of a new Pope.

Designed as a locked-room mystery of sorts, Conclave investigates themes of power, ambition, and morality. The movie opened to universal acclaim, and appears to have settled at a "fresh" 93% critics rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Jason Gorber described the movie as "tonally perfect," and wrote that it "plays out with the intensity of a political thriller." Conclave has done exceptionally well in France and the United Kingdom, grossing $7 million in each territory; it has also made around $6 million in Germany and over $4 million in Italy.

The Team Behind 'Conclave'