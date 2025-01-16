Having initially debuted domestically nearly three months ago, the drama-thriller Conclave is now delivering major box office success in international territories. The movie recently earned a leading 12 nominations at the BAFTAs, cementing itself as a rare critical and commercial hit intended for grown-up audiences. Conclave grossed over $30 million domestically in its initial run, before being rolled out internationally. It has now passed a major global milestone, setting itself for further success in the event that it gets attention at the upcoming Oscars.

With $31 million domestically and nearly $45 million from overseas markets, Conclave has now passed the $75 million milestone at the global box office. To be precise, the film has generated $76 million worldwide, against a reported budget of $20 million. Conclave is based on the book of the same name by Robert Harris, and follows a Cardinal who is put in charge of electing a new Pope. The Cardinal, played by Ralph Fiennes, must overcome numerous unforeseen challenges and setbacks as he deals with his own crisis of faith. A couple of years ago, Fiennes headlined the black comedy The Menu, which concluded its run with a similar number. Conclave will likely overtake that film in the coming weeks.

Designed as a locked room mystery, the movie premiered at last year's Telluride Film Festival, and earned excellent reviews. It currently sits at a "fresh" 93% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to its 12 BAFTA nods, Conclave also earned six nominations at the recently concluded Golden Globes, winning one, for Best Screenplay. It tied with Wicked for a leading 11 nominations at the Critics' Choice Awards, and was named as one of 2024's best films by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. In his review, Collider's Jason Gorber described the movie as "tonally perfect."

Can 'Conclave' Hit the Coveted $100 Million Mark Worldwide?