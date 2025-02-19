Conclave is set to cross the $100 million mark at the global box office this week against a reported $20 million budget, according to Variety. The news comes after the Edward Berger-directed Papal drama — which boasts an ensemble cast of Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and more — garnered a total of eight Oscar nominations as well as four BAFTA wins for Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, and Outstanding British film categories.

Conclave was one of the film releases aimed at adult audiences during the holidays, including Robert Eggers' horror movie Nosferatu and the Timothée Chalamet-led Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. The three movies have been performing well at the box office, with Conclave having recently earned a cumulative global haul of over $90 million (with $32 million domestic and $62 million international earnings). Now, the political thriller is set to hit another box office milestone (about to cross the $100 million worldwide box office mark, no less), in addition to its BAFTA wins and eight Oscar nominations.

The film, based on the 2016 popular novel by Robert Harris, centers on Cardinal Thomas Lawrence as he oversees the election of a new Pope. He then discovers a flurry of deep secrets throughout the secretive voting process, making him question his faith in both God and the Roman Catholic Church. Fiennes plays Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, with Tucci as Cardinal Aldo Bellini, Isabella Rossellini as Sister Agnes, John Lithgow as Cardinal Joseph Tremblay​​​​​​​, and Lucian Msamati as Cardinal Joshua Adeyemi, among others.

‘Conclave’ Is One of 2024’s Most Acclaimed Movie Releases