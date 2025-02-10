The holidays delivered a trio of movies aimed at adult audiences that defied box office odds with admirable success. Along with the horror film Nosferatu and the music biopic A Complete Unknown, the drama-thriller Conclave provided textbook counter-programming in a landscape dominated by family-friendly tent poles. Each of these movies has emerged as a hit, with Nosferatu leading the pack thanks to its $173 million global haul. Conclave, on the other hand, is about to pass an all-important milestone in the wake of its eight Oscar nominations.

With $32 million domestically and another $62 million from overseas markets, Conclave's cumulative global haul stands at a hair under $95 million. It should be able to surpass this milestone sometime during the week, and will eventually hit the $100 million mark as well. Based on the popular novel by Robert Harris, Conclave is directed by Edward Berger, and follows the trials and tribulations of a Cardinal tasked with overseeing the election of a new Pope. During the course of the highly secretive process, the Cardinal discovers several unsavory details about the candidates, causing him to question his faith, both in God and democracy.

Ralph Fiennes plays the lead character, with supporting roles being filled out by the likes of John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini and Sergio Castellitto. Conclave was allowed to essentially conclude its domestic run before being launched overseas. In fact, it was available to be streamed on PVOD platforms before it was rolled out in major international markets. This would normally increase the chances of it being pirated, but that doesn't seem to have deterred international audiences from checking it out.

'Conclave' Has Been Acclaimed by Audiences and Critics