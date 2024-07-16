The Big Picture Edward Berger's upcoming movie Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes as a cardinal unraveling secrets in a papal vote.

The images showcase a story of power, influence, and corruption.

Conclave is based on a best-selling novel, adapted by Peter Straughan, and promises an intriguing storyline in a historical setting.

As our interest shifts toward what movies will premiere later this year, it's impossible not to get hyped up about Edward Berger's (All Quiet On The Western Front) next movie Conclave. The project stars Ralph Fiennes (The Menu) as a cardinal who starts to uncover dangerous secrets within the Catholic Church as his fellow Cardinals gather to vote for the next Pope after the mysterious death of the previous one. The drama is set to premiere in theaters on November 1.

You can feel the conspiracy oozing from the new images, first unveiled by Vanity Fair, as Fiennes' Cardinal Lawrence starts looking around as if no one can be trusted. It's also clear that Lawrence will be pressured by his peers into making decisions and revelations that he's not comfortable making. As in any election, power, influence, compromise, and favors are all on the table if it means winning the election.

The first-look images also revealed the rest of the main cast in character. Sergio Castellito plays an extremely conservative bishop, while Stanley Tucci's (The Devil Wears Prada) Cardinal Bellini has opposite views and is the most liberal of the candidates. John Lithgow (Killers of the Flower Moon) is Cardinal Tremblay, a man who is not above corruption, and Carlos Diehz (The Vegan Vampire) is Cardinal Benitez, a potential dark horse in the running. Additionally, Isabella Rossellini (Spaceman) plays Sister Agnes, a nun who's as suspicious of the candidates as Lawrence.

Edward Berger Previously Told Collider What to Expect From 'Conclave'

Conclave is based on the 2016 best-selling novel by author Robert Harris. The story was adapted by Peter Straughan (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy). In an interview with Collider's Editor Maggie Lovitt, Berger teased the project when it was in the early stages and revealed his excitement about the locations and what they represent:

"It's a movie that I'm doing with Ralph Fiennes and in the wonderful studios in Cinecitta, where Fellini and all these great directors made films. And it's incredibly exciting to be in that historical ground within in a place where that much movie history to make a film there myself."

To Vanity Fair, Berger revealed that the drastic change in setting — from a war movie to a Catholic one — hails from his necessity to do "movies that are the opposite of what I’ve done before." At the same time, Conclave will have some similarities to All Quiet on The Western Front due to the tension faced by Fiennes' character in the middle of a crisis of conspiracy and faith.

Conclave is set to premiere in theaters on November 1.