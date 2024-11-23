The intrigue, drama, and papal gossip packed within Edward Berger's Conclave has riveted critics and audiences over the last few weeks, with much talk specifically about the film's unexpected final reveal. The movie is adapted from a 2016 novel of the same name by Robert Harris and follows the process of electing a new pope. That might sound like the premise of a stuffy, prestige drama with Oscar-baity ambitions, but Conclave is much more than that.

The success of Berger's film hinges on a number of things. Namely, the nuanced and precise performance of Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Lawrence, as well as the sheer, devilish delight of seeing a bunch of top-tier character actors like Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow indulge in lunch-table gossip (not unlike they're in Mean Girls). And finally Conclave's ending, which opens up a litany of compelling questions about the faith, morals, and principles of the film's characters and the viewing audience.

Unpacking 'Conclave's Shocking Ending

Throughout the electoral process of selecting a new pope, a previously unknown Cardinal Benitez (Carlos Diehz), a Mexican archbishop who served in Afghanistan with the belated Pope's support, appears and gradually gains votes. Little is known about Benitez, but Lawrence learns of a secretive medical appointment in Switzerland which ignites concerns about Benitez's health. After the leading candidates are whittled down to only Lawrence and the fervent, conservative Tadesco (Sergio Castellitto), a suicide bomber damages the Vatican and claims the lives of many people congregated in the area outside the Sistine Chapel. This attack inspires Tadesco to angrily denounce Islam and claim that the Church must accept and embrace their place in a war on their own faith. Benitez delivers a calm, powerful rejection of Tadesco's calls for violence — his speech endorsing the Church taking an open approach to people of all walks of life and supporting a reframing of how the Church should function as an active part of the community, instead of defensively closing itself off.

When the Cardinals regroup for another vote, Benitez is elected by a wide margin, having swayed the group with his radically humanist principles. Only after the election does Lawrence discover the truth behind Benitez's medical appointment in Switzerland, with the reveal that Benitez is intersex. Lawrence immediately fears that this could threaten the legitimacy of the Conclave's election. After confronting Benitez about the issue, Benitez explains that he chose to leave his body as God made it, and Lawrence decides to keep this information to himself, accepting Benitez's identity and his status as the new Pope.

'Conclave' Asks Whether Image and Identity Matter More Than Values

The Church, as depicted in Conclave, is divided into multiple factions that range from progressive, liberal, conservative, and traditional. This division is well-defined among the cliques of the Conclave, but Lawrence's ultimate choice to keep Benitez's status as an intersex person a secret from the Cardinals speaks to the fact that even the most progressive members of the Conclave would likely see Benitez's intersexuality as grounds for a significant scandal. Forget that Benitez seems qualified, empathetic, humble, intelligent, and passionate about using the Church as a tool for good in the world; the principles that got Benitez elected would take a backseat to controversy over the new Pope's biological status. This is a topic that remains far too hot-button, even among those who claim to be accepting of all people.

A real-life Bishop panned the film for endorsing a "woke" and "virtue-signaling" resolution while also referring to Benitez as biologically female. This is not only a misunderstanding of the film's conclusion — and what it means to be intersex — but also a pointed example of how Conclave has shined a light on the way that identity politics matter more than the actual values of ruling organizations, whether they be organizations of faith or government. Benitez carries himself in a manner more fundamentally Christ-like than any of the other leading members of the Conclave, who range from jealous, bitter, conniving, bigoted, and outright predatory, and yet Benitez is deemed unworthy simply because of his biology.

‘Conclave’ Is a Poignant Political Allegory

The film is able to criticize all sides of the issue in how it depicts the more liberally-inclined Cardinals as self-serving, willing to sell out to the traditionalists if it ensures them some position of authority. Additionally, in the implication that Lawrence knows they would all share the same reactionary feelings toward Benitez's intersexuality, despite the "progressive" Cardinals rejecting bigotry in their rhetoric. How far does their openness extend, or is it merely for appearance? Benitez's election is both cynical and hopeful, as it depicts a world in which a good-hearted person can ascend to a place of authority but still knows that his role would be diminished if his secret got out.

In this regard, Conclave speaks louder as a broad political allegory than a faithful construction of the inner workings of the Catholic Church. But Conclave's depiction of the corrupting nature of structures of organized authority certainly does apply to the Church as much as it does anywhere else. The film presents scenarios that will challenge a number of viewers who bring their own baggage about religion, sex & gender, and politics to the table. Conclave endorses a position that remains radical despite how common-sense it appears, that we fix our hearts and open our minds.

Conclave Following the unexpected death of the pope, Cardinal Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing the secretive conclave to elect the next pope. As the process unfolds, he uncovers a conspiracy that could shake the very foundations of the Catholic Church. Release Date October 25, 2024 Director Edward Berger Cast Ralph Fiennes , Stanley Tucci , John Lithgow , Isabella Rossellini , Lucian Msamati , Carlos Diehz , Sergio Castellitto , Brian F. O'Byrne , Merab Ninidze , Jacek Koman , Rony Kramer , Joseph Mydell Runtime 120 Minutes Main Genre Thriller

