It’s not often that movies make their streaming debut, but it’s happened twice just in the last few weeks. The first movie to hit streaming despite still playing in theaters was Red One, which Amazon announced was coming to Prime Video days after the film hauled in $7 million at the box office. The other example of this is Conclave, the conspiracy thriller starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci that recently hit $30 million at the box office days before it began streaming on Peacock. After arriving on the streaming platform, Conclave has climbed the charts and reached the #3 spot while still playing in select theaters. The film earned a 93% score from critics and an 85% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Peter Straughan wrote the script for Conclave, which is based on the novel of the same name by Robert Harris, and Edward Berger directed the film. Berger is fresh off his work on All Quiet on the Western Front, the Netflix Original war epic that won four Oscars last year, second only to Everything Everywhere All at Once. Before All Quiet on the Western Front, Berger also helmed three episodes of Your Honor, the Showtime Original legal thriller starring Bryan Cranston and Hope Davis. This was just one year after he helmed All My Loving, the 2019 drama starring Lars Eidinger. As for the scribe, Straughan is best known for his work on Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, the 2011 conspiracy thriller starring Gary Oldman and Colin Firth alongside Tom Hardy and Mark Strong.

What Else Is Streaming on Peacock?

The only two movies ahead of Conclave on the Peacock streaming charts are The Grinch (2018) and Sing (2016), two animated flicks that have been circulating in the top five for several weeks. Falling behind Conclave in the fourth and fifth spots on Peacock are two more animated movies, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Despicable Me 4, both of which were major box office goliaths, earning more than $2 billion between them. Glen Powell’s Twisters is also one of the most popular movies on Peacock, landing in the #6 spot, with James McAvoy’s horror remake, Speak No Evil falling close behind it at #7.

Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci and was directed by Edward Berger. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming and box office updates and watch Conclave on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Conclave Following the unexpected death of the pope, Cardinal Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing the secretive conclave to elect the next pope. As the process unfolds, he uncovers a conspiracy that could shake the very foundations of the Catholic Church. Director Edward Berger Cast Ralph Fiennes , Stanley Tucci , John Lithgow , Isabella Rossellini , Lucian Msamati , Carlos Diehz , Sergio Castellitto , Brian F. O'Byrne , Merab Ninidze , Jacek Koman , Rony Kramer , Joseph Mydell Runtime 120 Minutes Writers Peter Straughan , Robert Harris

WATCH ON PEACOCK