Conclave is one of those rare thrillers that keep you hooked from start to finish while also teaching you something about our world. Set during the election for a new pope, the movie uses many of the real-life rules and dynamics of a conclave to build suspense, including the tradition of the chosen cardinal choosing a new name as pontiff. Two cardinals face this hugely important moment, choosing different names to be used should they be elected. This is a famous tradition in the Catholic Church and, in the movie, one that is much more important than it might seem.

Choosing a Regnal Name Isn’t Mandatory, but It’s a Tradition

Image via Focus Features

Whenever the Church has to elect a new pope, the new pontiff chooses a new name with which to rule as the new head of the Holy See and serve as the Vatican Chief of State. This is a regnal name, the same principle that members of royalty follow upon reaching the throne. The idea is to send a message to the faithful and the Church itself about how the pope will rule, either by referencing past pontiffs or establishing a new name. Over the centuries, there have been 23 Johns, for example, but only one Francis so far (the current pope). In Conclave, Dean Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) chooses John, while Cardinal Vincent Benítez (Carlos Diehz) chooses Innocent.

Related The 12 Best Ralph Fiennes Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes There are still faint glimmers of civilization left in this barbaric slaughterhouse that was once known as humanity...Ralph Fiennes is one of them.

Technically, popes don't have to choose a regnal name, but it has been an unbroken tradition since the 16th century, the last pontiff to not choose one being Pope Marcellus II. According to historian Richard McBrien, this tradition began with Pope John II, who was elected in 533 A.D. and didn't want to use his birth name, Mercurius, because it was the name of a pagan deity. It's also said that he referenced the fact that Saint Peter, the first pope and founder of the Catholic Church, also got a new name from Jesus (his birth name was Simon), which would justify regnal names. The only consensus is that no newly elected pope should choose the name Peter, reserved only for the saint.

The Name John Invokes Millennia of Tradition Within the Catholic Church