One of the upcoming awards season's most eye-catching contenders, Conclave has begun life at the Box Office with fair speed, earning over $9 million in six days despite being released in considerably fewer locations than many of its competition. Because of this, the movie is already starting to hit certain milestones, with the film's acclaimed lead performance from Ralph Fiennes helping the man behind Voldermort to an impressive feat of his own. Now, Fiennes has officially moved up the rankings of the all-time highest-earning actors at the domestic Box Office, overtaking former castmate and two-time Academy Award winner, Anthony Hopkins.

The pair have only ever been in a film once together, which might come as a surprise given each actor's veteran status and widespread work. This came back in 2002's Red Dragon when Fiennes fulfilled the dream of many and worked alongside Hopkins as his iconic Hannibal Lecter. The movie also featured several other star-studded names, such as Harvey Keitel, Edward Norton, Emily Watson, and Philip Seymour Hoffman to name just four. Produced on a reported budget of $78 million, Red Dragon was a fair success, grossing over $200 million worldwide and earning a respectable Rotten Tomatoes score of 69%. For those who have not seen Red Dragon, a synopsis of the film reads:

"Ex-FBI agent Will Graham (Edward Norton) is an expert investigator who quit the Bureau after almost losing his life in the process of capturing the elusive Dr. Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). After a series of particularly grisly murders, Graham soon realizes that the best way to catch this killer, known as the Tooth Fairy, is to find a way to get inside the killer's mind. For Graham, that means confronting his past and facing his former nemesis, the now-incarcerated Lecter."

What is Ralph Fiennes' Highest-Earning Movie?

Image via Focus Features

It might come as very little surprise to learn that Fiennes' most financially fruitful project to date has come from the Harry Potter franchise, with the eighth and final installment, Deathly Hallows Part 2, earning a whopping $1.3 billion worldwide. This is one of just two films Fiennes has been a part of to break the billion-dollar mark, with 2012's Bond installment Skyfall achieving $1.1 billion. In total, Fiennes' Box Office career haul is $10.8 billion, making him one of Britain's biggest earning actors ever and cementing his legacy as an all-time great, a legacy that might be picking up an Academy Award in 2025 if some people's wishes are to come true.

Ralph Fiennes has overtaken Anthony Hopkins in the list of highest-earning actors in domestic Box Office history. You can catch Fiennes in Conclave in theaters now.

9 10 Conclave Following the unexpected death of the pope, Cardinal Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing the secretive conclave to elect the next pope. As the process unfolds, he uncovers a conspiracy that could shake the very foundations of the Catholic Church. Release Date October 25, 2024 Director Edward Berger Cast Ralph Fiennes , Stanley Tucci , John Lithgow , Isabella Rossellini , Lucian Msamati , Carlos Diehz , Sergio Castellitto , Brian F. O'Byrne , Merab Ninidze , Jacek Koman , Rony Kramer , Joseph Mydell Runtime 120 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Peter Straughan , Robert Harris Character(s) Cardinal Lawrence , Cardinal Bellini , Cardinal Tremblay , Sister Agnes , Cardinal Adeyemi , Cardinal Benitez , Cardinal Tedesco , Archbishop Wozniak , Cardinal Mendoza , Nakitanda Expand

Get Tickets