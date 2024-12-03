Featuring a certified fresh critical rating of 92% and an audience rating of 85% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, there's no doubting just how blessed Conclave has been thus far in its theatrical run. Ever since its October 25 debut, the movie has managed to sustain a steady speed as it slowly earned back its $20 million budget and then some. Now just shy of the $34 million mark worldwide despite debuting on PVOD, it looks as if Conclave might be finally coming to somewhat of a halt in domestic theaters after a recent weekend that saw the movie finish 11th in the rankings.

However, that hasn't stopped a small weekend earning of $600,000 from helping Edward Berger's film past its latest milestone, with the movie officially surpassing Sean McNamara's biopic Reagan at the 2024 domestic box office. With the Pope less than $1 million ahead of the President, Conclave is now at 42nd position on the list, having been overtaken itself by a December rival in Dallas Jenkins' The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Conclave is unlikely to climb any higher, although, with a UK release still to come, its place on the international box office list for the year is yet to be decided.

'Conclave' is a Heavenly Hit With Critics

Taking the aforementioned Rotten Tomatoes score into mind, the success of Conclave with critics is clear to see. Thanks to a central set of immersive performances and a wholly thorough examination of the Church and its place within modern sensibilities, Conclave has become a serious early contender for next year's Academy Awards, with many touting Ralph Fiennes' lead performance, Isabella Rossellini's powerful yet understated supporting role, the movie's gorgeous cinematography, and the adapted screenplay as worthy categories. One critic who shares many people's love for Conclave is Collider's Jason Gorber, who said in his review:

"Berger’s latest is a blast of brilliance, with a supremely compelling story driven by some astonishing performances. Fiennes, in a career of august characters, manages to outshine many of his most formidable roles, and the rest of the ensemble provides a stark sense of realism even within the heightened circumstances. This is a nourishing film, with deep ideas nestled within a puply, thriller structure. It’s a wonderful blend that’s both highly entertaining and profoundly intelligent. Bravo to the entire group that came together for this unique of circumstances – My vote goes towards celebrating Conclave, I hope you join in on this most noble of coalitions and cast yours in the same way."

Conclave has overtaken Reagan at the 2024 domestic box office. You can catch the film in theaters now.