Edward Berger's Vatican thriller Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes, is getting an earlier release date. It will now hit theaters on October 25, a week earlier than initially planned. The movie, distributed by Focus Features, has already received strong acclaim during the fall film festival circuit, earning an impressive 96% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to the date change, Conclave will now open wide in 1,500 theaters. This shift aims to give the movie broader access to audiences over its opening weekend rather than sticking to its earlier, more limited release plan. While it won't be in as many theaters as Sony's Venom: The Last Dance, opening on the same date, it is positioned as an alternative (or counter-programming, for those who like the terminology) for older moviegoers seeking a different kind of cinematic experience.

The film had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, followed by an international screening at TIFF. It is also set to open the Mill Valley Film Festival on October 3 and will have its UK premiere at the London Film Festival on October 10. Written by Peter Straughan and based on Robert Harris' novel, Conclave features a stellar cast that includes Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini and more. The story centers around Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes), who is thrust into a conspiracy after the sudden death of the Pope, uncovering a secret that could upend the Catholic Church.

Is 'Conclave' Worth Seeing?

Well, if the Rotten Tomatoes score doesn't convince you, why not let Collider's Jason Gorber give you his thoughts. In his stellar 9-out-of-10 review, Gorber hailed Fiennes' performance as "one of his best performances to date" and labels the movie as "profoundly intelligent, as it is highly entertaining".

Berger’s latest is a blast of brilliance, with a supremely compelling story driven by some astonishing performances. Fiennes, in a career of august characters, manages to outshine many of his most formidable roles, and the rest of the ensemble provides a stark sense of realism even within the heightened circumstances. This is a nourishing film, with deep ideas nestled within a puply, thriller structure. It’s a wonderful blend that’s both highly entertaining and profoundly intelligent. Bravo to the entire group that came together for this unique of circumstances – My vote goes towards celebrating Conclave, I hope you join in on this most noble of coalitions and cast yours in the same way.

For those as excited as we are to see Conclave, the movie is now releasing on October 25. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

