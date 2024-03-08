The Big Picture Berger's highly anticipated star-studded thriller Conclave hits theaters Nov. 8, 2024, with a limited release in NY and LA on Nov. 1.

Based on Robert Harris's novel, the film follows the selection of a new Pope, featuring a talented ensemble cast including Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci.

Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) leads a covert process after the Pope's death, uncovering a conspiracy that could rock the Catholic Church.

Coming off of his turn directing the Academy Award-winning war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, anticipation has been high for Edward Berger's star-studded next feature, Conclave. Audiences won't have to wait much longer to experience the project, as Focus Features will be releasing the film theatrically in the United States on Nov. 8, 2024. This will come after the film gets a limited release in New York and Los Angeles on Nov. 1.

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Robert Harris, Conclave enlists an ensemble cast of Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, Brían F. O’Byrne, Carlos Diehz, Merab Ninidze, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini. The film is a thriller that follows one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events – selecting a new Pope, according to a synopsis from Focus. Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The Church. Tucci and Lithgow will also portray Catholic cardinals.

Berger, no stranger to epic films, directs Conclave from a screenplay by Peter Straughan. The film was produced by House Productions and FilmNation Entertainment, with Focus releasing it in the U.S. The film's producers include Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Robert Harris, and Alice Dawson.

Berger Has Previously Shared His Excitement About 'Conclave'

The German director seems to be quite fond of his upcoming project - and the chance to work with an all-star cast. Berger previously told Collider's Maggie Lovitt about the film, which was shot in Rome, and about his anticipation of the shoot:

"It's a movie that I'm doing with Ralph Fiennes and in the wonderful studios in Cinecitta, where Fellini and all these great directors made films. And it's incredibly exciting to be in that historical ground within a place where that much movie history to make a film there myself. So, actually from here, I'm flying to Rome to continue the prep for that film."

Berger's film will have a slight bit of competition when it opens on Nov. 8. The major title also opening on that date is Columbia and Sony's Venom 3, set to star Tom Hardy as the titular symbiotic antihero once again. Also opening that day is 20th Century's The Amateur, a spy thriller film set to star Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan and Laurence Fishburne. So while Berger's film may have a battle at the box office, its trio of A-listers are likely to help it on that front.

Conclave will open in the United States on Nov. 8, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. In the meantime, Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front is streaming now on Netflix.

All Quiet on the Western Front 9 10 A young German soldier's terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I. Release Date October 28, 2022 Director Edward Berger Cast Felix Kammerer , Albrecht Schuch , Daniel Brühl Runtime 148 minutes Main Genre War Writers Edward Berger , Lesley Paterson , Ian Stokell Tagline They left for war as Boys, never to return as men.

