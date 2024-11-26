After a successful theatrical run, Edward Berger’s gripping thriller Conclave is set to make its digital debut today. The film, which has a hugely impressive ensemble cast, explores one of the most mysterious rituals in the world—the selection of a new pope. The home release includes exclusive extras, including cast and filmmaker interviews, and will expand to Blu-ray and DVD on December 17, 2024, with a 4K UHD release following on February 11, 2025, and Collider is thrilled to mark the release of the movie on digital with an exclusive behind the scenes look at one of its imperious stars.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, Conclave plunges viewers into the Vatican’s secretive halls following the sudden death of the Pope. Ralph Fiennes stars as Cardinal Lawrence, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, who oversees the election process. The film’s ensemble also includes Stanley Tucci as Cardinal Bellini, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini.

In our exclusive sneak peek, Berger introduces us to Tucci's Cardinal Bellini and Fiennes' Cardinal Lawrence, one an American liberal who has missed out on being nominated for the next Papacy, and the other a Brit and the Dean of the College of Cardinals who is responsible for overseeing the selection of the next Pope. Berger describes them as masters of their craft, who fence with each other on-screen. Tucci describes the character as "very much on the page" and describes the anger he might show during an intense scene. Berger finishes by saying Tucci on set will appear very light, but that his magic is that on-screen, you see the full power of his performance.

Is 'Conclave' Worth Watching?

In his review, Collider’s Jason Gorber described Conclave as “tonally perfect,” and made the declaration that it was “one of the best films of the year.” He wrote:

"Berger’s latest is a blast of brilliance, with a supremely compelling story driven by some astonishing performances . Fiennes, in a career of august characters, manages to outshine many of his most formidable roles, and the rest of the ensemble provides a stark sense of realism even within the heightened circumstances. This is a nourishing film, with deep ideas nestled within a pulpy, thriller structure. It’s a wonderful blend that’s both highly entertaining and profoundly intelligent."

Conclave is available on digital now, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on December 17, 2024, with a 4K UHD release following on February 11, 2025.