Conclave's rise through the Box Office ranks continues to impress, with Edward Berger's follow-up to his awards darling All Quiet on the Western Front proving almost as popular. After more financial success, including a most recent weekend in which the film earned over $4 million domestically and came sixth in the overall rankings, Conclave is now a member of an elite club. Namely, Conclave has officially entered the top 50 Movies at the 2024 domestic Box Office, with a current total of $21.5 million enough to see off the competition.

Currently sat in 47th position, Conclave has overtaken the likes of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Fly Me to the Moon, and Unsung Hero to find its place on the list, with the unfortunate victim who falls out of the top 50 coming in the form of the highly-rated horror prequel, The First Omen. As success continues, Conclave will climb the ranks and is likely, based on current Box Office trends, to end up in the top 40 by the end of the week. This would put the film above Lionsgate's Imaginary on $28 million.

'Conclave' is a Visual Delight

Early responses to Conclave have praised the central performances and the film's biting script, adapted from the 2016 novel of the same name by Robert Harris. Both of these aspects of the thriller have been whispered as early contenders for Academy Awards come spring 2025, with one other aspect perhaps standing even taller. Conclave's cinematography, helmed by the brilliant Stéphane Fontaine, is nothing short of astounding, with each passing moment ripped right out of the heart of the Vatican's religious artistry. Pulsating reds and striking whites make each frame worthy of marvel, with director Berger discussing the process in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub:

"We shot-listed everything and storyboarded the whole electoral process in the Sistine Chapel in order because there were about five elections. We didn't want to repeat ourselves, so we just made sure to make them all visually different. We'd always said, “Let's watch the performance, though, first. Let's see what Isabella does, and then look at our shot list, look at our storyboard, and then decide, does that still make sense or has she played it differently? If she's played it differently, where do we put the camera in order to make the audience feel what she feels at this moment?"

Conclave has entered the top 50 Movies at the 2024 domestic Box Office. You can catch the movie in theaters now.

