In just over two weeks, Focus Features will bring viewers on a holy trip to the Vatican for Conclave, the widely acclaimed new film from All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger. The film, which made its debut at the 51st Telluride Film Festival back in August, is a political thriller set in the holy city after the death of the Pope as an election is about to get underway. Two-time Oscar nominee Ralph Fiennes plays Cardinal Lawrence, the man set to run the show and decide who will be the next figurehead of the Catholic Church. A new trailer shared today shows how the ceremonial process ultimately devolves into a chilling conspiracy tying the candidates to their predecessor.

Conclave is based on the 2016 novel of the same name penned by Robert Harris, which explores the secretive process behind the selection of the next pope and the interconnecting relationships between the members of the papal conclave. Lawrence leads the process, with four primary candidates best positioned to take the coveted seat, along with a few emerging challengers. However, as the conclave starts exploring their options and preparing for a vote, the cardinal discovers that the deceased Pope carried a secret to his grave, potentially involving one or more contenders for his position. To ensure that a worthy successor is chosen, Lawrence races to uncover the truth and cut through the political maneuvering and intrigue.

Joining Fiennes in the thriller is a star-studded cast playing a mix of power players and doubters in this religious political game. Stanley Tucci embodies the shrewd and more liberal candidate, Cardinal Bellini, while John Lithgow is the corrupt Cardinal Tremblay whose dealings threaten to reach the light. Carlos Diehz plays the dark horse, Cardinal Benitez, with other potential candidates including Sergio Castellito's Cardinal Tedesco, and Lucian Msamati's Cardinal Adeyemi. Also starring is Isabella Rossellini, who plays a nun who's just as suspicious of the leading candidates as Lawrence is. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy writer Peter Straughan penned the screenplay adapting Harris's original novel for the screen.

'Conclave' Has Emerged as Contender for Best Picture

Since its arrival on the festival circuit, Conclave has been among the early favorites to make a splash in the Oscar race next year. Berger has once again enraptured critics with his tale of papal conspiracy and political jockeying, earning a 91% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes along with a 9/10 from Collider's Jason Gorber. It's particularly hailed for the stunning cinematography from Berger and the stellar performance of Fiennes, who appears primed to earn his first Best Actor nomination since 1997's The English Patient. For the acclaimed director, the film was a project that he was truly in love with, as he told Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that he'd already planned for the Vatican-set thriller before taking on his awards darling All Quiet on the Western Front:

"The good thing is that I decided to do Conclave long before Quiet. I've developed this film with Tessa Ross, the producer, and Peter Straughan, the writer, for about five to six years. I think Conclave came just before Quiet, and it just took a little bit longer to come together. Then during the campaigning for All Quiet for the Oscar, we shot it. So, actually, when I went to the Oscars, I’d just wrapped the movie and I was kind of happy that I already made up my mind what the next movie is. I didn't feel so much weight about it because I knew I was in love with it. I knew I wanted to do it, and it wasn't laden, it wasn't muddied by all the noise around All Quiet."

Conclave premieres in theaters in the U.S. on October 25. Check out the new trailer in the player above.

9 10 Conclave Following the unexpected death of the pope, Cardinal Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing the secretive conclave to elect the next pope. As the process unfolds, he uncovers a conspiracy that could shake the very foundations of the Catholic Church. Release Date November 1, 2024 Director Edward Berger Cast Ralph Fiennes , Stanley Tucci , John Lithgow , Isabella Rossellini , Lucian Msamati , Carlos Diehz , Sergio Castellitto , Brian F. O'Byrne , Merab Ninidze , Jacek Koman , Rony Kramer , Joseph Mydell Runtime 120 Minutes Main Genre Thriller

