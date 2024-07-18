The Big Picture Conclave is a thriller based on Robert Harris's 2016 novel, immersing viewers in the secretive and dramatic world of a papal conclave.

Director Edward Berger, known for All Quiet on the Western Front, promises a gripping story with top-tier performances from Ralph Fiennes and the cast.

The film is set to release on November 1 in limited theaters, expanding wide the following week, providing a thrilling cinematic adaptation of the novel.

Edward Berger is following up his critically acclaimed All Quiet on the Western Front with Conclave, a highly anticipated thriller based on Robert Harris's novel. The film stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Lawrence, who must navigate the intense process of electing a new Pope while uncovering a devastating secret. The first trailer, revealed today, promises a gripping story set against the backdrop of the Vatican, with standout performances from a sensational cast including the likes of Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini. The film is set to release on November 1, on a limited theatrical release, before expanding wide the week after. In an interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Berger teased what audiences could expect from the project when it was in the early stages and revealed how excited he was about the locations and what they represent:

"It's a movie that I'm doing with Ralph Fiennes and in the wonderful studios in Cinecitta, where Fellini and all these great directors made films. And it's incredibly exciting to be in that historical ground within in a place where that much movie history to make a film there myself."

Berger gained significant acclaim for his work on All Quiet on the Western Front, winning the Academy Award for Best International Feature and just missing out on the Best Director award on the evening. His direction is characterized by his meticulous attention to detail and profound character exploration, and his collaboration with a top-tier cast should ensure that Conclave is one of the most talked about movies on the year.

What Is 'Conclave' Based On?

Conclave, Robert Harris's 2016 novel, immerses readers in the secretive and dramatic world of a papal conclave. After the Pope's sudden death, the cardinals gather to elect his successor, with Cardinal Lawrence uncovering a shocking secret that could change everything. The novel expertly weaves suspense, political intrigue, and moral complexity, making it a perfect fit for a thrilling cinematic adaptation. Fiennes plays Cardinal Lawrence, the protagonist tasked with guiding the conclave to elect a new Pope. Tucci plays Cardinal Bellini, shrewd and influential figure within the conclave. His interactions with Lawrence reveal layers of political maneuvering and personal ambition.

Lithgow is Cardinal Tremblay, a mysterious individual whose allegiances add a layer of uncertainty, while the legendary Rossellini provides a unique perspective within the male-dominated conclave. Her character is integral to uncovering the deeper truths hidden within the Vatican.