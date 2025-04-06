Although horror about class status isn’t anything new, most modern versions tend to have a satirical or at least blackly comedic bent alongside their horror; the scene from The Menu with "The Mess" course created by poor Jeremy is a great example. But a small British film from 2020 is an interesting deviation from that method, because instead of creating a satire, it feels more like a "heist gone wrong" crime thriller akin to Panic Room or Reservoir Dogs, mixed with an overall "eat the rich" philosophy. Concrete Plans puts the modern class war under a microscope, forcing the ideologies and prejudices of a well-off landowner and a rough-and-tumble, working-class construction crew to butt against each other until the hostility between them explodes into shocking, tool-based violence. But director Will Jewell makes the fight between the rich and the rest just the beginning, as some of the crew members are only looking out for themselves, ensuring that the social commentary doesn't come at the expense of tension and terror.

Concrete Plans starts with a very small construction crew heading to a very remote estate in the UK to work on a renovation project for Simon (Kevin Guthrie), a landowner who has come into a large family inheritance. From the get-go, Simon comes off as both conniving and condescending, as he's seemingly involved in some shady financial business with his accountant. He also looks down at the construction crew, forbidding them from entering the main house and treating them with overt disdain. The crew aren't entirely sympathetic themselves, however; two members are openly xenophobic towards the Ukranian, Viktor (Goran Bogdan) and one of them, Jim (Chris Reilly) has a not-so-distant history of violence that he's desperate to keep from catching up to him. But even so, the realization that Simon not only can't pay them what they're owed but also plans to pin the inevitable failure of the renovation on them is firmly portrayed as reprehensible. The entire crew is understandably angry, but Jim (along with some help) brutalizes Simon to within an inch of his life, beginning a tense spiral into more extreme violence, cover-ups, and strong-arming the other horrified crew members.

This is where Concrete Plans differentiates itself from more recent class-based horror, because while the actions of each of the characters are colored by their respective class statuses, they don't specifically target Simon to obtain his wealth or make a statement about inequality. This micro-view of class warfare is kicked off accidentally, as opposed to say, Ralph Fiennes targeting his upper-class clientele for murder in The Menu, or the rich literally killing the poor for sport in The Hunt. Concrete Plans is closer to Parasite, released only one year earlier, in that neither the Kims nor the construction crew are making a statement about class disparity with their actions, even if those actions are fueled by their financial situations. In short, Will Jewell is seemingly as interested in making a solid thriller as much as he is in making a pointed examination of class warfare, meaning audiences don't have to sacrifice suspense in favor of commentary, or vice versa.

Money is the Root of All Evil – And Violence – In ‘Concrete Plans’