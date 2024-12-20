Disaster movies are an age-old conceit, but even the most reliable ideas can only be revisited so often before they lose the very thing that gave them their distinctive edge in the first place. Director Um Tae-hwa's Concrete Utopia offers a unique take on its genre, approaching dystopian sci-fi with subtlety and restraint. Instead of filling its 130-minute runtime with wall-to-wall examples of pulse-pounding, implausible action sequences, Concrete Utopia keeps its apocalyptic devastation simple, leaving room to zero in on the actual disaster: the psychological consequences.

What Is 'Concrete Utopia' About?

During a brutally cold winter, a sudden earthquake demolishes the city of Seoul overnight. The event spares just one high-rise apartment complex, reducing everything else to collapsed rubble. As the apartment's residents try to restore order from the ashes, some of what follows will sound familiar to genre-savvy viewers. Entirely cut off from modern technology, the confused survivors have no way of discovering whether a functioning society still exists beyond the carnage outside their windows. Forced into passivity, they wait for a rescue party before realizing that no one — government, military, or kind-hearted civilian — is coming to help them.

Despair sets in, followed by a hopeful grasping at straws. Looking to the familiar comforts of leadership, the residents elect a leader in Yeong-tak (Lee Byung-hun), clinging to what seems to be an act of selfless heroism on his part. A politely authoritarian system emerges, its rules about mandatory food rations and job assignments presented through a filter of go-getter optimism. But it's only a matter of time before their limited resources dwindle; compassion becomes exclusion, and the formerly powerless weaponize the community to their advantage.

'Concrete Utopia' Makes Familiar Themes Haunting Again

Image via Lotte Entertainment

By making Concrete Utopia a psychological thriller about the aftermath of a natural disaster, not the disaster itself, Um Tae-hwa and his co-writer, Lee Shin-ji, revitalize these familiar themes and render them with the same nauseating atmosphere and inevitability as a horror movie. Concrete Utopia is almost on par with Bong Joon-ho's Parasite in content and approach, a nihilistic fever dream interspersed with slivers of bleak comedy just shy of satire. Moral conflict subsumes even the most benevolent when an unforgiving world turns upside down overnight, where no one is exempt from stakes as severe as "adapt or die."

And when food and water grow scarce, the "survival of the fittest" herd mentality arises on cue. The peace that the complex builds is just a passing hiccup; the same people who initially opened their doors to the freezing children begging for shelter and sustenance decide that the people who weren't randomly lucky enough to have a roof over their heads after an earthquake are freeloading "cockroaches." The term "Residents Only" becomes a rallying cry and a righteous excuse to evict innocent humans out into the cold — a death sentence as certain as a firing squad. That decision comes back to haunt the residents via threats from outside the complex, but by that point, the call's coming from inside the house regarding riots and moral decay.

The socioeconomic commentary about capitalism, social inequality, and the housing crisis might be wielded with a sledgehammer's subtlety, but much of our own world continues to prove there's merit to such a didactic approach. Concrete Utopia opens with a montage summarizing how apartments were designed to be a financially feasible option for lower-income individuals before consumerism warped them into an expensive, enviable luxury. Suddenly, those who were once middle class are sitting on the top of the pile, and because they saved every penny before purchasing an apartment, they believe they earned the right to be there. Being the luckiest in the city is a power trip before it unravels into chaos of humanity's own making.

'Concrete Utopia' Is an Acting Showcase for Its Three Leads

Um and Lee's script realizes its vision through cinematographer Cho Hyoung-rae's gray color palette — a sight as hopelessly hostile as winter dusk — and a trio of sensational lead actors. Squid Game and I Saw the Devil's Lee Byung-hun delivers arguably one of the best performances of his career as a figure that, at first, seems like an unconventional yet simple archetype. Yeong-tak is a man defined by his gullibility and lack of control before the earthquake, and he runs wild with power once it's offered to him on a silver platter. Park Bo-young shows a remarkably quiet resilience as Myeong-hwa, a compassionate — but not naive — nurse whose morals, and therefore her very identity, feel displaced when this cruel dystopia doesn't echo her virtuous ethics. Park Seo-joon (Gyeongseong Creature) has the most compelling arc as Min-sung, Myeong-hwa's husband and a former civil servant who compromises his core values to ensure their survival.

In Concrete Utopia, everyone is a terrified human trying to survive. Ordinary people feeling driven to the brink by extraordinary circumstances is true to the human condition and who we become at our most primal — especially when love becomes as mighty of a gateway to our darkest selves as fear, jealousy, and revenge. In the real world, we're all one increasingly likely ecological disaster away from a similar circumstance. A single catastrophic earthquake is as plausible a situation as these characters’ responses are recognizable. Concrete Utopia realizes not just our worst nightmares but the razor's edge separating us from living them.