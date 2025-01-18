In the last few years, action-packed conspiracy thrillers that feature a rogue and charismatic hero have gained popularity on the small screen, especially Netflix's The Night Agent, which returns to the streamer next week. For fans eagerly awaiting its return, consider checking out Condor, a two-season espionage thriller available to stream on MGM+. The show is based on the novel Six Days of the Condor by James Grady and the 1975 film Three Days of the Condor starring Robert Redford. Condor follows Joe Turner (Max Irons), a young CIA analyst who stumbles into a global conspiracy that makes him question who he can trust, all while trying to save the world.

What Is 'Condor' About?

Each episode title of Condor is derived from a quote about trust, loyalty, and identity from famous writers like Walt Whitman and Salman Rushdie, as well as infamous spies like Kim Philby and Aldrich Ames. This approach sets the tone for the series, as each episode pulls back another layer of a deadly conspiracy. Season 1 of Condor begins with Joe Turner being brought into the CIA after an algorithm he created helped track down a potential terrorist in Washington DC. At first, Turner is horrified because his work was never meant to be used on US citizens. However, it turns out to be helpful and stops a catastrophic biological attack in a DC stadium. As Joe investigates further, he comes across some sensitive information that leads to a massacre in his office, tragically killing 11 of his coworkers. As the sole survivor, Joe is framed for the murder and is forced to go on the run, trying to uncover the truth all while staying alive.

In a 2018 interview with Collider, star Max Irons talked about his role as Joe Turner and posed this question, "Do you submit to the system and work from within it, to try to make the change from the inside?" This question lies at the heart of his character's journey throughout the series. What's so refreshing about Joe as a character is his deep conscience and reverence for all life, which seems like a fundamental value, but isn't always common when working in intelligence. Joe's deeply-held beliefs often conflict with the morally ambiguous actions of his superiors, including Bob Partridge (William Hurt), his uncle and the high-ranking CIA operative who recruited him.

Like ‘The Night Agent,’ ‘Condor’ Benefits From Compelling Performances