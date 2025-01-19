For 50 years, Saturday Night Live has been the launchpad for every aspiring comedian to leap from the stage to the big screen, from Chevy Chase to Pete Davidson. Some of its classic sketches, including The Blues Brothers and Wayne’s World, evolved into cinematic comedy classics. Yet, when one of SNL’s earliest hit sketches with Coneheads attempted to make big screen glory 18 years after they debuted, audiences were not consuming mass quantities.

As one of SNL’s earliest popular sketches from their inception in 1977, Coneheads featured original Not Ready for Prime Time Players Dan Aykroyd and Jane Curtin as extra-terrestrials Beldar and Prymatt alongside their daughter Connie (Laraine Newman). Inspired by Aykroyd’s love for the ‘50s sci-fi B-movie This Island Earth, the sketches typically saw the Conehead family’s bizarre attempts to assimilate into the human suburban culture, claiming to be from France and consuming non-edible items. As SNL creator Lorne Michaels sought to capitalize on the box office success of Wayne’s World, the effort to bring Coneheads to theaters aimed to make the popular ‘70s alien family struggle to adapt to the Gen X-ridden ‘90s.

'Coneheads' Features a Record Number of 'SNL' Stars

The expansive take on the Coneheads' story on film sees Beldar and Prymaat leave their home planet of Remulak only to crash-land on Earth. After being informed by Marlax (Phil Hartman) that it will take years to be rescued, they assimilate into society by having their names changed, their teeth capped, and Beldar takes odd jobs and works an ungodly number of hours. All this goes on while Prymaat is pregnant with their child. The couple’s immigration status catches the attention of overzealous INS agent Gordon Seedling (Michael McKean) and his young partner Eli (David Spade), causing the Coneheads to move around to avoid captivity.

For the next several years, Beldar and Prymaat settle in the suburbs of Paramus, NJ, and struggle to raise their teenage daughter Connie (recast with Michelle Burke), who’s beginning to find her sexual awakening through her attraction to heavyset mechanic Ronnie (Chris Farley). Upon word about their impending rescue, however, Connie becomes reluctant to leave home as the INS starts to close in on their whereabouts. Once back on Remulak, the Coneheads soon realize that their years fitting into society have grave consequences.

The last time the Coneheads appeared on SNL was in 1979, followed by an animated special produced by Rankin/Bass in 1983. Though audiences were familiar with Aykroyd due to his success with The Blues Brothers and Ghostbusters, Coneheads was largely forgotten by the time the film hit cinemas in 1993. In an attempt to land with a younger crowd, Coneheads features several ‘90s SNL stars, including Farley, Hartman, Spade, Adam Sandler, and Jon Lovitz to name a few. Additionally, some original Not Ready for Prime Time Players make cameos with original Connie actor Newman playing Prymaat’s sister, while Garrett Morris appears as one of the few Black Coneheads in the film. Even with the jam-packed star power, Coneheads’ surprise cameos serve as greater distractions to the fact that the sketch was outdated by this time.

‘Coneheads’ Works Better as a Skit Than a Movie