Finally, Fletch is almost back and Collider can exclusively share a clip from the upcoming reboot film Confess, Fletch. Based on the mystery novels of Gregory Mcdonald, the film sees Jon Hamm take up Chevy Chase's mantle as Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher, an investigative reporter enjoying his life in Europe until he's called back into the line of duty to investigate a stolen art collection. When a dead body winds up in his Airbnb rental, however, Fletch becomes the prime suspect in the murder investigation. He now has to clear his name while trying to uncover the truth about the art theft.

The new clip is a treat for Mad Men fans as Hamm reunites with his old colleague John Slattery to discuss a criminal record Fletch really wants to dig into. Slattery, who takes on the role of Fletch's editor Frank Walker, isn't particularly keen to give him the information though, but Fletch has an ace up his sleeve. He lightheartedly dangles a bit of blackmail regarding Frank's affair with an employee in the office to incentivize Frank to go along with him. He also, more importantly, reminds him that he's a murder suspect and Frank relents, agreeing to pull a few strings. It's a perfect showcase of their love-hate relationship with each other with their banter showing a rapport built over years of working together. It also helps that Hamm and Slattery have a history together, only they're allowed to employ more humorous smartassery in a comedy like Confess, Fletch, hence Frank's comment that if Fletch is the murderer, he should "do the right thing, and give me an exclusive."

If anything, the scene strikes that nice balance of humor and classic noir drama while giving the audience a taste of the performance to expect from Ham and Slattery's reunion. The pair is joined by a talented cast featuring Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, Roy Wood Jr., Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo, and Annie Mumolo. It's a long-awaited, and apparently well-equipped reboot, following the two films headlined by Chase in 1985 and 1989.

Image via Miramax

Confess, Fletch hails from Superbad director Greg Mottola who executive produces with Mark Kamine and David List. Hamm, in addition to starring, will also produce with Miramax’s Bill Block and Connie Tavel. While Hamm and Slattery's reunion will be the focus for fans, it's also another chance for Mottola to direct Hamm. The director previously helmed Keeping Up With the Joneses which Hamm starred in opposite Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher. With Hamm in tow, Mottola looks to recapture the comedy of the classic films while making his own mark on the franchise.

Confess, Fletch arrives in theaters, on digital, and through VOD on September 16. Check out the exclusive clip below.