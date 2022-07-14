We now have the first image from Jon Hamm's upcoming comedy-mystery film Confess, Fletch, from a Deadline exclusive report. The new image is our first look at the upcoming film, which is set to be released to theaters in limited form later this year, with its Video-on-Demand coming on September 16, 2022. The film will be available on Showtime on October 28, 2022.

You may know Fletch from Chevy Chase's 1985 film of the same name, which follows Chase as Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher, an investigative reporter who, due to his commitment to his story, gets caught up in a web of hilarious conflict and mystery. Fletch was based on a novel series by Gregory McDonald, and that is also where Confess, Fletch will draw its inspiration. Hamm will play the iconic Fletch in the new film, which is based on McDonald's second Fletch novel of the same name.

The new image, released today, shows Hamm as Fletch standing outside in a preppy-looking sports coat. Behind him are a series of maritime signal flags, giving us some insight into the setting of at least one of Fletch's misadventures in the new film. For this investigation, Fletch will apparently have to infiltrate a sailing club (let's hope he has his Sperry's ready). In this film, Fletch will find himself as a suspect in a murder case, all while his own investigation puts his heiress girlfriend on the suspect list.

Jon Hamm, of course, seems to be the natural choice for Fletch. Though he is most well known for his long-running role as the enigmatic Don Draper on Mad Men, Hamm has certainly more than proven his comedy chops in various roles in films such as 2011's Bridesmaids and the TV show 30 Rock.

Of his turn as Fletch, Hamm said, “I am beyond excited to continue to tell the story of Irwin M. Fletcher." He continued, “[b]ut please don’t call him Irwin. I can't wait for people to see what I hope will be the first of many installments in Gregory MacDonald’s wonderful detective novel series. As a fan of the books for even longer than I have been a fan of the original film, it’s an honor and a pleasure to bring “Fletch” back home, in all his shambling and off-center yet somehow witty and sophisticated, messy, funny, glory to Paramount.”

The upcoming film was directed by Greg Mottola, who also directed Superbad. Mottola also wrote the film alongside Zev Borow. Miramax recently licensed worldwide distribution rights for the film to Paramount Global Content Distribution. Confess, Fletch is set to be released to theaters in limited form later this year, with its Video-on-Demand coming on September 16, 2022. The film will be available on Showtime on October 28, 2022. You can see the new first-look image below. No trailer for the film has yet been released.