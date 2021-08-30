The crime-comedy reboot movie Confess, Fletch has officially wrapped filming, per an announcement from director and co-writer Greg Mottola (Superbad), and is set to start post-production this week.

Fans of the Emmy award-winning series Mad Men are sure to be brimming with excitement at the prospect of seeing Jon Hamm and John Slattery interacting once again on the screen. That wish will come true in this new reboot of the cult classic Fletch, which starred Chevy Chase in the titular role. Confess, Fletch will not only reunite Hamm and Slattery, but it will also star Oscar-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden (Mystic River), Golden Globe-winning actor Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), and The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr., among other incredible members of the cast including Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo, and Annie Mumolo.

RELATED: ‘Confess, Fletch’ Starts Filming, According to Director Greg Mottola

The movie is based on Gregory Mcdonald’s 1970s mystery novels which later resulted in two films, 1985's Fletch and 1989's Fletch Lives. Confess, Fletch will, like the previous films, follow the protagonist and investigative reporter Irwin M. “Fletch” Fletcher. This time, Fletch (Hamm) finds himself caught up in the midst of a murder case as the prime suspect. While suffering the scrutiny of the authorities, especially that of Detective Monroe (Wood Jr.), and trying his hardest to prove himself an innocent man, this journalist will also strive to solve the disappearance of his fiancée’s inherited art collection.

Producers for Confess, Fletch are Miramax’s Bill Block, Connie Tavel, and Hamm, while Mottola, Mark Kamine, and David List are serving as executive producers.

There's no telling how long post-production will go on for; however, Confess, Fletch is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2022. Check out Mottola's post announcing the wrap on filming below:

KEEP READING: Exclusive: Jon Hamm's 'Confess, Fletch' Adds Annie Mumolo, Lorenza Izzo and Ayden Mayeri

Share Share Tweet Email

John Cho on Training for 'Cowboy Bebop': "I Don’t Think That I've Ever Taken a Role More Seriously" The highly anticipated live-action remake arrives on Netflix on November 19.

Read Next