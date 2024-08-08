The Big Picture A Confess, Fletch sequel, Fletch's Fortune, is officially canceled due by a new Miramax exec and lack of funds.

Director Greg Mottola hints at financial struggles and mentions Jon Hamm's commitment to the project.

The future of the Fletch franchise remains uncertain.

Back when action/comedy Confess, Fletch premiered in 2022, it felt like the franchise was getting back to life. This is also what director Greg Mottola (Superbad) and lead star Jon Hamm (Fargo) felt, but now it looks like everyone's expectations got shattered. In a less than hopeful post, Mottola took to X/Twitter to reveal that the sequel is no longer in the works at Miramax.

The second installment already had a title — Fletch's Fortune — and last year the director and screenwriter revealed that he was already hard at work on writing the script. Based on the novel of the same name that inspired the Fletch franchise, the story would follow investigative reporter Fletch (Hamm) as he infiltrates a conference as a spy for the FBI.

On social media, Motolla replied to several fans who inquired about the motives that got the sequel killed. The director didn't leave any doubts about the status of the project and revealed that "the new head of Miramax, who controls the rights to all the books, shot down" the sequel. Mottola also lamented that "feature comedy is having a rough time," and that "the gatekeepers don't see it." Additionally, Motolla stated he'd be down for Fletch's Fortune being a streaming-only movie, but apparently that didn't fly with the powers that be.

Greg Mottola Explains Why the Fletch Sequel Is Not Happening

Another reason that probably pushed Miramax executives to pull the plug on Fletch's Fortune was money. The action/comedy was made on a $20 million budget and failed to hit that mark at the box office. Motolla cites this as one of the reasons, but also hints that there's more to it:

“I was told ‘the first one lost money’ – as if there had been any attempt to make money. Jon [Hamm] was very into the new script. I’ve been rather depressed about it, but hard to expect a good break in the feature world these days.”

There's always the chance that another studio or streaming platform decides to breathe new life into the Fletch franchise, but since Miramax owns the rights this could make deals more difficult. For now, all we can do is mourn the end of the franchise and hope that Motolla and his team eventually find a way to make the sequel come to life.

Aside from being inspired by a novel series, Confess, Fletch was also a belated sequel of the same franchise that kicked off in the mid-80s and was starred by Chevy Chase (Community). The cast of the 2022 movie also featured Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show), Lorenza Izzo (Hacks), Kyle MacLachlan (Fallout), Annie Mumolo (The Idea of You), John Behlmann (Riverdale), John Slattery (Mad Men), Caitlin Zerra Rose (Boston Strangler), Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show) and Ayden Mayeri (Afterparty).

Confess, Fletch Based on the novel of the same name by Gregory Mcdonald, Confess, Fletch is a comedy/crime film starring Jon Hamm as Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher. This investigative reporter finds himself a prime suspect in multiple murders surrounding an art heist. However, his options are limited, with a priceless Picasso painting stolen and Fletch somehow appearing at the crime scene. Fletch never takes anything too seriously, but he realizes he'll have to keep his wits about him to clear his name as he constantly tries to smooth talk the detectives on the case to allow him to help and pinpoint the real culprit. Release Date September 16, 2022 Director Greg Mottola Cast Kyle MacLachlan , Marcia Gay Harden Jon Hamm , Roy Wood Jr. , Annie Mumolo Runtime 98 minutes Writers Greg Mottola , Zev Borow

