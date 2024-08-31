Although George Clooney has won a couple of Oscars and taken part in massive films like Oceans Eleven and Michael Clayton, he's since become well-known for what he's accomplished behind the camera as well. That success as a director began in 2002 with the release of his debut biopic Confessions of a Dangerous Mind based on the 1984 "unauthorized autobiography" of game show host Chuck Barris. Starring Sam Rockwell as Barris, it became a hit with critics and audiences with a Certified Fresh 80% on Rotten Tomatoes for its wildly intriguing espionage thriller. Now, fans of Clooney will soon be able to catch his first feature in a new place, as the film is one of many coming to Paramount+ this September 1.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind has almost as fascinating a production history as it does source material. Before Clooney came to the helm of the project, the film was initially in development back in the 1980s with The Big Easy director Jim McBride at the helm. However, it wasn't until producer Andrew Lazar and screenplay writer Charlie Kaufman came aboard in the late 1990s that things really took off, with an eye-popping list of incredible directors and actors attached, including Brian De Palma, David Fincher, Bryan Singer, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, and Mike Myers. In the end, it was the first-time director Clooney who would end up steering the project to critical success with an Award-winning breakout performance from Rockwell who, at the time, was a relative unknown from indie films like Clownhouse. Unfortunately, the acclaim didn't translate at the box office, leaving Clooney's debut as more of an underrated spy thriller gem than anything.

The film takes a fictional spin on Barris's questionable account of the events of his life, particularly his claim in his autobiography that he was secretly a CIA assassin. It portrays the game show magnate's rise from a lowly, fired NBC page to the eccentric producer of mega-hits like The Dating Game and The Gong Show. In between the rise and fall of his career, however, he also takes on international missions, claiming to have killed 33 people across his career with the CIA. The result is a wild story that intertwines his very public television life, his personal pursuits with the woman of his dreams, and the double life he takes on that haunts him even after he leaves the government's employ.

'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' Featured an All-Star Cast

Rockwell's star would shoot into the stratosphere after his performance as his Silver Bear award-winning performance as Barris, with roles in Moon, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and, more recently, Argylle to come. He even enjoyed a semi-reunion with Clooney earlier this year as one of the many voices of the imaginary friends in John Krasinski's IF. Clooney also appeared on-screen in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind alongside a star-studded ensemble featuring his frequent co-star Julia Roberts alongside Drew Berrymore, Dick Clark, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Rutger Hauer among others.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind will begin streaming on Paramount+ in September. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on everything coming to platforms soon.

