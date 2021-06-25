DADA Films has released the official trailer for the upcoming movie Confetti, which will premiere in theaters this August, and Collider has the exclusive first look at the moving story that hails from Ann Hu, inspired by the award-winning writer-director's own life.

The film illustrates the journey of a 9-year-old girl named Meimei, who moves with her mother Lan from their small town in China to New York City. Meimei has struggled to be accepted in her school and community, in part because no one has successfully noticed that she suffers from dyslexia. Lan braves the move to New York and a job with a new employer all in order to help her daughter, but finding the right school — especially for a visiting immigrant — proves to be even more difficult than she could have anticipated.

Confetti thoughtfully touches on the often-silent struggles faced by so many immigrant families, but ultimately provides the reminder that amongst a deluge of challenges, a sprinkling of hope, heart, and determination can help make sense of a confusing world and our place in it.

Written and directed by Hu (Shadow Magic, Beauty Remains), Confetti stars Zhu Zhu (Cloud Atlas, Marco Polo), Amy Irving (Crossing Delancey, Yentl), Helen Slater (Supergirl), and introduces Harmonie He as Meimei. The film is produced by Hu, Josh Green, and Zhuo Shungo.

Confetti will be released in theaters on August 20. Watch the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Confetti:

Inflicted with a learning disability, Meimei is considered a strange and dumb girl, an outcast in her school and community. What no one recognizes, however, is that she possesses a gift waiting to be unlocked. The world seen through her eyes is unique and filled with magic. When her mother learns that Meimei suffers from dyslexia, as do 1 in 10 people worldwide, she will stop at nothing to help her, including leaving her life in China behind and venturing alone with Meimei to New York City, braving a place she knows nothing about and speaking not a word of English. Their pursuit of the impossible is a rollercoaster, impacted by the numerous people who come into their lives and affect their journey along the way, including Helen (AMY IRVING), a wheelchair-bound, outspoken writer who reluctantly takes them in. Navigating schools for a recent immigrant with special needs presents unique challenges, and ultimately Lan’s low-wage factory job and visiting immigrant status endanger Meimei’s acceptance at a special school. What Lan and Meimei discover, is that in a world where people are judged and often not seen, their courage to believe in themselves against all odds will eventually lead them to people who do see them for who they truly are.

