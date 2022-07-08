No one does it quite like Charlie Kaufman. The writer-director, who took the world by storm with his writing debut in Spike Jonze's Being John Malkovich, has a unique approach to screenwriting that places him as one of the most creative and fascinating artists in the medium.

Whether it's with a wacky crime biopic like Confessions of a Dangerous Mindor an abstract romantic drama like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Kaufman always makes sure to deliver an unforgettable movie experience.

8. An Interesting Mess, But a Mess Nonetheless — 'Human Nature' (2001)

Kaufman's second-ever feature film screenplay and the feature-length directing debut of Michel Gondry, Human Nature has some interesting themes, but the way they're explored is awfully unfocused and sloppy. It's a bizarre story about a woman in love with a man who's in love with another woman, and all three have plans for a guy who's been raised as an ape.

The film features Patricia Arquette, Tim Robbins, and Rhys Ifansin perhaps the strangest roles of their respective careers, and the writing is actually decently intelligent, but that's pretty much where movie's merits end. Gondry's directing fails to catch up with Kaufman's chaotically organized ideas, causing the final product to feel overambitious and dull. It might be the only one of these films which isn't really worth watching.

7. The Master of Weirdness Tackles Normality — 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' (2002)

George Clooney's surprisingly good directing debut is about real-life figure Chuck Barris—TV producer by day, CIA assassin by night. From this premise alone, you might imagine how much fun a writer like Kaufman can have with the inherently zany material; and yet, this is the artist's most "traditional" script.

Unlike most of the screenwriter's work, which tends to offer much thought-provoking material to sink one's teeth into, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind is mostly just fun and entertaining. Although it's wonkily paced and it has a rather unsatisfying ending, the film is nevertheless a very pleasant watch.

6. Surreal Neorealism in a Dull World of Sameness — 'Anomalisa' (2015)

The second film directed by Kaufman (in collaboration with Duke Johnson) and his venture into the medium of stop-motion animation, Anomalisa is where we really start to get into "great writing" territory. It's the tale of an aging man incapable of forming healthy connections, and how a lively woman arrives to shake up his existence.

There are many things that make Anomalisa a great film. It's profound, philosophical, strange, and an entirely unique experience. However, the character writing isn't perfectly polished and the ending leaves dozens of questions unanswered, which makes this a stunning but somewhat frustrating movie.

5. Nothing Is As It Seems — 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' (2020)

"What's it about?" is perhaps the most useless question you can ask about a Charlie Kaufman piece. His films are about themselves, and even that is just the tip of the iceberg. This is especially true of the Netflix original I'm Thinking of Ending Things, based on Iain Reid's novel of the same name. If you absolutely needed a description, you could summarize it as being about a young woman having second thoughts about her relationship, when she joins her boyfriend on a road trip to meet his parents.

The film, with amazing performances by Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis, might be Kaufman's most bizarre and atmospheric. The eerie tone is enthralling and the narrative is a real edge-of-your-seat mind-bending thriller, even if its weirdness sometimes feels gratuitous and self-indulgent.

4. Erasing Someone From Your Heart — 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

To everyone's fortune, Kaufman and Michel Gondry redeemed themselves after Human Nature by making Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, one of the most intriguing and intelligent romantic dramas ever made. It's about Joel Barish (Jim Carrey), heatrbroken that his girlfriend Clementine (Kate Winslet) underwent a procedure to erase him from her memory, which leads him to do the same.

Eternal Sunshine is full of Kaufman's abstract idiosyncrasies and thoughtful themes, while also offering a raw and poignant romance between two fascinating characters. It's beautifully existential and one of the most gorgeous depictions of love you'll be able to find in any movie.

3. A Film About Making a Film About Making a Film — 'Adaptation.' (2002)

Simply put, Adaptation. (the period is part of the title, and you'll understand why if you watch the film) is by far one of the most intelligent movies ever made. It stars Nicolas Cage as both Charlie Kaufman and his fictional twin brother Donald Kaufman, and it follows Charlie as he grows increasingly desperate in his quest to adapt the book The Orchid Thief.

The story behind the conception and writing of the movie is as fascinating as the movie itself. It's a meta exploration of the very nature of storytelling itself, full of great performances, hilarious humor, and fantastic scenes.

2. What We Leave Behind — 'Synecdoche, New York' (2008)

Poignant, meditative, and deeply philosophical, Synecdoche, New York is a movie about a theatre director struggling with his work, an existential crisis, and the women in his life, as he tries to create a life-size replica of New York inside a warehouse as part of his new play.

Full of meaningful subtleties is every single scene, Kaufman's beautiful masterpiece is about the fear of death and of exiting this realm without having left a lasting legacy behind. It's about art, about humanity, and about countless other things. It was the artist's directing debut, and it is far and away his best work in that field thus far.

1. Ever Wanted to Be Someone Else? — 'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

It's uncommon for a screenwriter's first film to be his best; but, then again, Charlie Kaufman is anything but a common writer. Being John Malkovich is a surrealist magnum opus about an unsuccessful puppeteer (John Cusack) who one day at work finds a portal into the head of actor John Malkovich and decides to exploit it as a business opportunity.

Many superlatives can be used when describing this film. One of the most intelligent films ever, one of the funniest films ever, and perhaps the single most creative film ever. In summary: One of the absolute best movies in existence. The way it explores themes like self-actualization and existential dread is masterful, and the story never ceases to be incredibly entertaining. If you're looking to see what the hype about Charlie Kaufman is all about, then his best movie is definitely a good place to start.

