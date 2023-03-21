TV shows can immerse viewers into captivating storylines and compelling narratives that leave fans at the edge of their seats. However, there are some storylines that lead viewers to scratch their heads, trying to understand what is going on.

Whether it's because of plot holes, questionable character decisions, or unrealistic scenarios, viewers can't wrap their heads around these storylines. When plots and twists don't make sense, it leaves fans feeling confused.

1 Rachel Quitting Her Dream of Being on Broadway — 'Glee' (2009-2015)

Image via FOX

In Glee, Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) got the opportunity to star in a Broadway production. However, she decides to quit the show just before it's about to open. While some viewers felt that this gave Rachel character development, it didn't make sense to others.

RELATED: 9 Bizarre 'Glee' Storylines That Feel Like a Fever Dream

For u/OneGoodRib, it didn't make sense for Rachel to give up her lifelong dream of being on Broadway. After all, it was a storyline that was out of character for Rachel, especially since she has been someone who was always ambitious and driven.

2 Eric Leaving for Africa — 'That '70s Show' (1998 - 2006)

That '70s Show was one TV comedy that went downhill after a character departure. Aside from the show attempting to go on once Eric (Topher Grace) left, not all fans were happy with his departure storyline. Eric ended up leaving for Africa to teach, and it just didn't make sense for some viewers.

u/Agnostickamel says that this storyline was "such a cop-out" and couldn't believe that Eric leaving for Africa was the best that the show could come up with. Another user says it was the stupidest moment in the series, which never made sense.

3 Luke's Daughter — 'Gilmore Girls' (2000 - 2017)

Image via Warner Bros.

In the sixth season of Gilmore Girls, April Nardini (Vanessa Marano) was introduced and eventually revealed to be Luke's (Scott Patterson) daughter. This led to a number of issues with Luke's and Lorelai's (Lauren Graham) relationship, especially since he kept April's existence a secret for several months.

RELATED: 'Gilmore Girls': 10 Episodes That Will Get You In The Mood for Fall

u/PungentPomegranates says that Luke's handling of April's existence was a pretty bad storyline, discussing how he should've told Lorelai once he found out. Another user added that there wasn't even a need to add an unknown-teenage daughter storyline in the first place. Ultimately, it was just forced drama that wasn't necessary.

4 Haley's Pregnancy With Twins — 'Modern Family' (2009 - 2020)

Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) had a character arc that surprised viewers. She went from being a rebellious teenager to becoming a young mother with twins. Reddit user u/Summerlvr-01 named her twin pregnancy as one storyline they wish they could erase from a TV show.

A few reasons why fans weren't happy were because they believed that Haley should not have ended up with the babies' father, Dylan (Reid Ewing)and that the storyline jeopardized her character development.

5 Izzie's Ghost Storyline — 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005 -)

Image via ABC

This storyline in Grey's Anatomy was where Dr. Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) began to experience hallucinations of her deceased fiancé, Denny (Jefferey Dean Morgan). For many viewers, this storyline never made sense.

RELATED: From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Grey's Anatomy': 10 TV Character Deaths That Nearly Ruined the Entire Series

For instance, Reddit user u/dinascully said that it weirds them out when a non-magical universe show has something magical happen, naming Grey's Anatomy as an example. Another Reddit user said that Izzie's ghost storyline lasted too many episodes.

6 The Identity of Gossip Girl — 'Gossip Girl' (2007 - 2012)

Image via The CW

As the show was airing from 2007 to 2012, the identity of Gossip Girl remained a mystery until the very last episode. It was revealed that Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley), one of the show's romantic leads, was the anonymous blogger all along.

However, Reddit users felt this revelation did not make sense. u/Dorkside said it was complete nonsense, especially since viewers have seen Dan reacting to Gossip Girl posts, even when he's alone. To them, it seemed straight-up impossible for Dan to be Gossip Girl.

7 Joey & Rachel's Relationship — 'Friends' (1994 - 2004)

In the later seasons of Friends, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Joey (Matt Le'Blanc) began dating despite Rachel having been in a complicated on-and-off relationship with Ross (David Schwimmer). Fans had mixed feelings about this storyline, especially since Rachel and Joey ended their relationship after a few episodes.

RELATED: 10 Underrated 'Friends' Episodes That Deserve a Lot More Love

One Reddit user u/Analytical-Thorne149 described the storyline as uncomfortable and unnecessary. Another user added that Joey and Rachel's relationship wasn't even mentioned again. On the other hand, while u/OneGoodRib thought Rachel and Joey fit together more naturally, they still couldn't see a future for them.

8 Robin and Barney's Wedding — 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005 - 2014)

After all of Barney Stinson's (Neil Patrick Harris) elaborate schemes on How I Met Your Mother, he ended up marrying Robin (Cobie Smulders), and their wedding was the entire core storyline in the final season. However, it was revealed that they divorced in the series finale.

This was the main reason why fans couldn't wrap their heads around why this storyline exists. u/lordb4 says that those 3 to 4 days of Robin and Barney's wedding stretching into an entire season (for the result to be reversed) was awful, especially since they didn't end up together. On top of that, another user said it threw away all of Robin and Barney's character growth.

9 Cece as "A" — 'Pretty Little Liars' (2010 - 2017)

Pretty Little Liars had many big reveals throughout the series, with the main one being who the mysterious "A" was. One "A" reveal that was particularly disappointing for fans was Cece (Vanessa Ray) being revealed as "A."

RELATED: 7 TV Shows That Are So Bad They're Good

One Reddit user said that the fact that Cece wasn't in half a season made the twist feel nonsensical. To add on, this Reddit user also said that Cece's reason for becoming "A" bothered them.

10 Michael's Revealed to Be Alive — 'Jane the Virgin' (2014-2019)

Image via The CW

Jane the Virgin was one of the best rom-com TV shows viewers loved watching. One significant romance was Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) and Michael's (Brett Dier) relationship. Despite their ups and downs, they had a happy relationship. However, it tragically ended when Michael died from being shot.

u/Wpgjetsfan19 named Michael's death a storyline they could erase from a TV show. Another Reddit user hated that storyline of Michael being alive because he was brought back to be rejected by Jane, who had already moved on. On top of that, despite being an important part of the Villanueva family, it was like he didn't matter.

KEEP READING: 10 Great TV Shows That Extend Their Storylines With a Feature Film