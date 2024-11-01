Congo, the Michael Crichton adaptation that introduced 1995 theatergoers to a talking, martini-drinking gorilla, is coming to 4K Blu-ray. Vinegar Syndrome will release the film in Ultra HD in a special-features-loaded two-disc set this winter. You can join the jungle adventure starting December 2, 2024.

The two-disc set will feature an all-new 4K scan from the film's original 35mm negative. It will feature a new audio commentary by author/screenwriter Kelly Goodner and film historian Jim Hemphill, as well as an all-new look at the state-of-the-art creature effects created for the film by Stan Winston and his team, a new featurette spotlighting the film's makeup team, a contemporary behind-the-scenes documentary, plus teasers, trailers, and a photo gallery. The set will also include a 40-page booklet featuring writing on the film by Simon Abrams, Matt Singer, and Justin LaLiberty. It will retail for $42.99 USD, and can be preordered now on VinegarSyndrome.com.

What Is 'Congo' About?

When a research team led by Charles Travis (Bruce Campbell) disappears in the Congolian rain forest, their employer, telecom company TraviCom, enlists ex-CIA operative Karen Ross (Laura Linney) to track them down. She accumulates a motley crew of adventurers to accompany her, including mercenary Monroe Kelly (Ernie Hudson), shady Romanian philanthropist Herkemer Homolka (Tim Curry), and primatologist Peter Elliott (Dylan Walsh) and his gorilla Amy, who uses a high-tech device to translate her sign language into spoken English. After surviving animal attacks and a belligerent, scene-stealing military officer (Delroy Lindo), they find that TraviCom wants to find a diamond-rich lost city. Unfortunately, while that city was abandoned centuries ago, it's still guarded by a breed of intelligent, violent gorillas. The whole thing comes to a head in a climax that involves both a laser cannon and an erupting volcano. The film was directed by Arachnophobia's Frank Marshall, from a script by Doubt's John Patrick Shanley, who adapted Crichton's 1980 novel of the same name; it featured a score by Jerry Goldsmith.

Although it received middling reviews, and didn't dominate the box office the way previous Crichton adaptation Jurassic Park did, Congo turned a profit, making $152 million USD on a $50 million budget. It was extensively marketed at the time, featuring everything from a line of Kenner action figures to a limited-edition "Volcano Burrito" from Taco Bell. Collider's Vinnie Mancuso declared the film should be considered a cult classic in a 2020 retrospective, calling it a "fascinatingly specific snapshot of what it was like to live and watch movies in the year 1995."

Congo will be released on 4K Blu-ray December 7th, 2024.