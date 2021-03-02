Delroy Lindo is a man of many accomplishments. He’s got a Tony Award nomination to his name and loads of stellar credits including Malcolm X, The Cider House Rules and now Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which will hopefully keep him mighty busy this awards season. But do you know what else is a significant achievement on his filmography? Delivering a line of dialogue that transcends a movie and becomes iconic - the line, “Stop eating my sesame cake,” in Congo.

Lindo has one scene in the 1995 release, but it’s one of the most memorable moments of the movie due to his screen presence and dialogue delivery. Lindo steps in as Captain Wanta, a local militia leader who ultimately grants the main ensemble safe passage during their mission. As soon as Karen (Laura Linney), Monroe (Ernie Hudson) and Herkermer Homolka (Tim Curry) sit down to chat, Lindo’s character insists that they indulge in coffee and cake. Later on, while Homolka is doing just that, Wanta shouts, “Stop eating my sesame cake!” And right then and there, history is made.

Image via Netflix

While we did spend a good deal of time highlighting Lindo’s stellar work in Da 5 Bloods during his episode of Collider Connected, there was just no holding back; I had to ask Lindo about filming that scene in Congo. Here’s what he had to say about that line and signing on for the film:

“Yeah, it’s become a thing, huh? I’m fairly certain that it was scripted. And it was another instance in which I was very well paid for literally one day of work. When I first was offered that part, I believe it was going to shoot in the Dominican Republic and the producers said, ‘Look, would you come do this part? We’re shooting in the Dominican. You can bring your wife. You can film for a day or two on the film, and then you can spend some time in the Dominican Republic.’ And I said, ‘Oh, great. Fantastic. Yes, I’ll do the part.’ Time evolved and we ended up shooting in Pasadena. [Laughs] I did get to bring my wife, but we went to Pasadena and not the Dominican Republic.”

The movie magic behind creating such an unforgettable beat in a film? Lindo insists it’s just about doing the work:

“But the line was scripted and it was one of those things where I just went in and did the work that was in front of me. It was really good actors in the cast. And we just worked, and it just happened and it’s one of those things that has become, your word is ‘iconic.’ It’s become a thing. I’m clear it’s become a thing and it’s the connection that many, many people make for my contribution to that film.”

RELATED: How Are We All Not Constantly Screaming About 'Congo' 25 Years Later?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Earlier in our conversation, Lindo corrected himself when discussing smaller roles in films, choosing not to use the term “bit parts” as it’s not respectful of the value of such roles. Referring back to that point of our chat, Lindo added this about the impression lines like, “Stop eating my sesame cake,” can make on an audience:

“And perhaps to my earlier point of not referring to ‘bit parts,’ I guess it’s an example of how any of us invests in the words that are in front of us in a script, and that will dictate what you get out of it as an actor in terms of the creative process, but also the potential impact on audiences.”

So there you have it! Delroy Lindo’s memories from filming that standout scene in Congo. If you’re looking for more from Lindo, we’ve got you covered. Our full Collider Connected conversation with the SAG and Critics Choice nominated Da 5 Bloods star will be available right here tomorrow.

KEEP READING: Delroy Lindo Addresses 'Da 5 Bloods' Golden Globes Snub

Share Share Tweet Email

Everything We Learned About 'Aliens: Fireteam' From a Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Preview You're gonna learn to hate Facehuggers.