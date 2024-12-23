There are some Christmas traditions that never go out of style: Decorations, delicious food, and, of course, an annual movie buff argument over whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie. People argue whether the simple fact that it takes place on Christmas Eve makes it a "Christmas movie" or does a film need to be about the holiday in order to be considered one. The same could be said Gremlins. Like Die Hard, the film is set during the joyous season, but its antics often have some movie lovers claiming it's more suited for Halloween. Then, there's Edward Scissorhands. The Tim Burton classic is dripping with the director's signature style, but its dramatic finale is set against holiday cheer, and even features a magical snowfall. However, if you’re a horror fan, it’s an installment from the Conjuring Universe that is actually the perfect holiday flick: The Conjuring 2. Loosely based on Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren's (Vera Farmiga) investigation into the Enfield Poltergeist, its yuletide setting and deeper focus on the religious aspect of its heroes make for a perfect holiday ghost story.

James Wan Always Intended for ‘Conjuring 2’ To Be a Christmas Movie

When The Conjuring hit theaters in 2013, no one could have guessed it would inspire one of the most influential cinematic universes of all time. But, The Conjuring 2’s holiday-based setting certainly helps the film stand out as a franchise highlight. According to James Wan, the mastermind director/producer behind the franchise, he always intended for the second outing to be told with a holiday twist. Per Bloody Disgusting, Wan confessed that the Christmas setting was integral to the plot. Replying to the horror site’s meme, featuring Bonnie Aaron’s now infamous Demon Nun with a Santa Hat on, Wan replied via X: "My aim was to make The Conjuring 2 a ‘Christmas-themed and set’ horror film. It felt very relevant with the characters and the world."

Wan certainly accomplished his goal. Some of the best scares in the movie come from its use of holiday cheer. Christmas music becomes something to be dreaded, as it often accompanies the terrifying manifestation of one of the film’s three villains. The movie also creates a fantastically creepy atmosphere, thanks to its use of contradiction. A great example comes as the picture reaches its climax in the Hodgson family home. As the demonic oppression reaches its worst, the filmmakers continuously keep the family’s Christmas tree in frame. But the movie’s real holiday spirit comes from its use of religion, both light and dark.

The Warren’s Battle With the Nun Strengthens the Holiday Theme

As previously mentioned, Wan’s intention was to make the Christmas theme an integral part of the story. The Warrens, both real and fictional, built their careers on their Catholic faith, making the Christmas setting take on a much deeper meaning. While the aforementioned paradoxes make for great jump scares, The Conjuring 2’s portrayal of faith and blasphemy makes the film feel so much more complex than other horror-based Christmas flicks, starting with its villain.

Though it was not originally planned to manifest in the way it does, the Demon Nun character has become one of the greatest horror icons of all time. Her very appearance is not only a contradiction, it's outright blasphemous, especially when compared to the Warrens. While Ed and Lorraine’s Catholic faith is a cornerstone of the first film, it’s the driving force behind Conjuring 2’s plot. The Nun’s tactics to mock and test Lorraine’s faith certainly increase the intensity of the story, but the light and love of Ed and Lorraine, and their belief in the divine, is a worthy adversary to the demon’s plans. Lorraine’s faith in particular is a target for the Nun; yet, even when faced with the most horrific images possible, she holds strong to her beliefs. In reality, this same motivation is the hallmark of many of the most beloved Christmas movies, it’s just done with a more frightening execution. Of course, the Warrens triumph, celebrating their victory with a waltz in front of a Christmas tree.

It may be a journey filled with jump scares and some of the most horrific imagery ever put on screen, but The Conjuring 2 is a Christmas adventure through and through. From its creative use of the sounds and sights of the season to its deeply developed themes, the movie is the perfect holiday film for horror fans. So, grab your hot cocoa and rosaries (if you're that way inclined), and join the Warrens this holiday season!

The Conjuring 2 is available to stream on Max.

